Every MCU Movie Releasing After Fantastic Four: First Steps (2026 & Beyond)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has left MCU hype flying high, and Marvel Studios already has many new movies on the horizon. The Multiverse Saga is officially in the endgame after The Fantastic Four: First Steps launched the MCU into Phase 6. Fans are eagerly awaiting the new Spider-Man and Avengers sequels that will round out the franchise's second saga before Phase 7 begins and ushers in a new era that may be something of a soft reboot.

There's no denying fans are riding high on Marvel Studios' latest offering, so much so that The Fantastic Four 2 is reportedly already in development. Notably, First Steps gave audiences their first teases toward Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, who will be the Thanos-level threat causing Multiversal chaos in Avengers 5 and 6.

Every Confirmed MCU Movie Releasing After The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31, 2026)

Marvel Studios

Unfortunately, after The Fantastic Four, fans are in for a record-breaking wait until Marvel Studios' next movie arrives with Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July 2026, which is about to begin production under Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Tom Holland is returning to play the web-slinger after No Way Home's ending erased Peter Parker from the whole planet's memory. The British star will be joined by Zendaya's MJ, Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal's Punisher, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. That said, Brand New Day is believed to be hiding more cast members, including a historic female villain.

Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026)

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios will break its streak of releasing Avengers movies in May when Doomsday lands in December 2026. Avengers 5 is now filming with a massive cast of 61 characters confirmed and reported to appear from the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four, headlined by Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

The Multiversal romp is reportedly expected to span four different Earths as its heroes butt heads and ultimately team up against Doctor Doom. That said, fans are gearing up for an Infinity War-esque cliffhanger that will lead into Secret Wars and the epic conclusion to the Multiverse Saga.

Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17, 2027)

Marvel Studios

Following what is bound to be a painful year-long wait after Doomsday, the MCU's next confirmed movie will arrive in December 2027 with Secret Wars. Both Avengers blockbusters will be directed by the Russo Brothers after their work on Infinity War and Endgame, with Stephen McFeely returning to scribe too.

While it's too soon to tell who will survive Avengers 5 to return for the sixth, 14 actors have already been confirmed for Secret Wars. The studio is expected to pull from Marvel's long legacy for a chaotic Multiversal adventure as Doctor Doom sits on the throne of Battleworld and Earth's Mightiest Heroes revolt against his reign.

Blade (TBD)

Marvel Studios

Starring two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, Blade has been stuck in limbo at Marvel Studios since it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Marvel's vampire flick has scrolled past numerous release dates, directors, and writers, but seemingly has none of the above at the time of writing.

That said, Marvel Studios is reportedly hopeful that Blade could begin production in late 2026 or early 2027, provided development picks up in the next year. It's unclear why the veteran superhero studio has had such trouble cracking this particular script, which is expected to introduce Blade in a modern setting.

Black Panther 3 (TBD)

Marvel Studios

Hot off the press with vampire flick Sinners, director Ryan Coogler is officially turning focus back to the MCU for Black Panther 3. While development is still in the early stages and anything could change, Marvel Studios is reportedly eyeing a February 2028 release for Black Panther 3, making it Phase 7's first movie.

Currently, Letitia Wright's Shuri is the MCU's Black Panther going into Avengers 5, and that ought to be the case going into the threequel. However, after F1 star Damson Idris hinted at talks to play Black Panther, many have theorized that an aged-up T'Challa II could take over after Secret Wars.

X-Men (TBD)

Marvel Studios

Following the Fox X-Men's return in Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios will finally deliver its long-awaited reboot of the mutant heroes. The untitled X-Men movie is picking up steam after hiring Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes writer Michael Lesslie.

Fans are expecting Schreier and Lesslie to deliver a more classic X-Men adaptation with familiar heroes such as Professor X, Jean Grey, and Cyclops. The studio has reportedly even picked out its first three X-Men villains for Phase 7 that could include pitting Charlie Xavier's rebooted mutants against Mr. Sinister.

Shang-Chi 2 (TBD)

Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi 2 has seemingly landed on the back burner as director Destin Daniel Cretton has shifted his focus to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Simu Liu returning to star after his role in Avengers: Doomsday.

It's unclear what comes next for Shang-Chi after taking down his father Wenwu, but the martial arts hero will be more powerful than ever thanks to the Ten Rings. Perhaps the long-awaited sequel will finally explain the original's mid-credit scene tease, which hinted at a beacon signaling out of the ancient rings.

Sandwiched between the MCU's upcoming Avengers movies, Marvel Studios has a mystery movie slated to hit theaters on July 23, 2027 before Secret Wars.

Marvel Studios could fill the gap with a disconnected flick amongst the Multiversal chaos, such as Blade, or take the opportunity to set up Avengers 6. Benedict Cumberbatch recently confirmed that talks are underway for Doctor Strange 3, and an Incursion-fueled romp may be the Secret Wars lead-in.

Looking beyond Avengers: Secret Wars and into Phase 7 (the beginning of the MCU's next saga), Marvel Studios has already mapped out four release dates for untitled movies. It's unclear what projects will land on these dates or whether they will be utilized at all, but they could go to any of the TBD movies discussed earlier.

February 18, 2028

May 5, 2028

November 10, 2028

December 15, 2028

Projects like X-Men, Shang-Chi 2, Black Panther 3, The Fantastic Four 2, Midnight Sons, Thor 5, and Doctor Strange 3 are all realistic contenders to land in Phase 7, kickstarting what many expect to be the MCU's "Mutant Saga."