Doctor Strange 3 is confirmed to be a topic of conversation at Marvel Studios, according to leading man Benedict Cumberbatch.

For being a major MCU character, Cumberbatch’s hero has only been used sparingly in live-action after the Infinity Saga. Doctor Strange had a major impact in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home before taking on his own solo sequel, 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was his last appearance.

Being so powerful, Strange is expected to be a major part of the MCU's future as universes collide and magic becomes a necessary weapon in upcoming battles. However, his solo outings will be just as vital to Marvel Studios' success, and the studio seems to know it, according to the latest update from Cumberbatch.

Benedict Cumberbatch Confirms Doctor Strange 3 Talks

Marvel Studios

Speaking with Variety, MCU star Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed discussions are underway between him and Marvel Studios regarding where his Doctor Strange goes in a potential Doctor Strange 3.

Looking ahead to the MCU's future, Cumberbatch indicated Strange is "quite central to where things might go" after last appearing in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Furthermore, he cemented that he and Marvel have talked about a third solo movie, revealing questions he's been asked such as, "Who do you want to write and direct the next one?"

Calling Strange "a very rich character to play," the MCU veteran teased countless ideas for where he could go moving forward:

"They are very open to discussing where we go next. 'Who do you want to write and direct the next one?' 'What part of the comic lore do you want to explore so that Strange can keep evolving?' He’s a very rich character to play. He’s a complex, contradictory, troubled human who’s got these extraordinary abilities, so there’s potent stuff to mess about with."

While this news about Benedict Cumberbatch's MCU future is certainly positive, the star unfortunately confirmed his character would not appear in Avengers: Doomsday. Thankfully, that is not expected to be the case for 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!