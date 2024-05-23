Doctor Strange 3 Gets Discouraging Update from Star

New comments from Benedict Cumberbatch suggest Doctor Strange 3 may not be a Marvel Studios priority.

While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was technically a commercial success, the film was met with mixed reviews and raised more questions than answers.

And despite ending with Charlize Theron's Clea and the risk of a Multiversal Incursion, a new update from the Doctor Strange star signals a longer wait for MCU fans anticipating a third film.

When asked by The Playlist whether Doctor Strange 3 will follow up on Multiverse of Madness events, Benedict Cumberbatch appeared to know as much as the fans, saying, "Who knows!"

Not only was the actor's vague update discouraging in terms of any progress made on Doctor Strange 3, but the Marvel star seemed equally in the dark about his role in Avengers 5 (formerly known as Avengers: Kang Dynasty), admitting, "I know as little as you:"

“We will see. We will find out. I’m not sure where he’s been and what he’s been up to and who with, but yeah, I know as little as you.”

Unfortunately, this echoes the actor's comments from 2022 on the likelihood of a third film, where he claimed he would "love to do another one" as there's "more to explore" but had no confirmed information to share.

When asked about Doctor Strange 2's rewrites, reshoots, and being delayed until after Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Sorcerer Supreme star confessed to being "unaware" during that period as well and only "knuckled down" concerning his job as an actor:

“I was unaware of the articles. You’re part of a big machine, but you’re just trying to solve the problems on a set like any other job. And, yeah, it’s a massive sand pit to play in with very big and expensive, breakable toys. But you can only really do that if you’re loose and free and just doing your work as an actor. So, I kind of knuckled down and did that.”

The Unknown Status of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange 3

Since Benedict Cumberbatch knows little about Doctor Strange 3, the threequel is likely on the MCU's backburner.

Even though past rumors about a third Doctor Strange film claim otherwise, Marvel Studios has since committed to restructuring and reducing its output to focus on quality over quantity.

What that means for Doctor Strange 3's fate is unknown, but it's worth noting that Forbes recently reported that the 2022 sequel cost more than Avengers: Age of Ultron.

While it's true that Multiverse of Madness was filmed during COVID-19 and surely contributed to the inflated budget, the receipts are unlikely to help the chances of a potential third film.

Fans are expected to learn about Benedict Cumberbatch's next MCU appearance and possibly the odds of a Doctor Strange 3 at D23 in August.

But if the threequel is still on Marvel Studios' to-do list, it's likely years away.

Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are available to stream on Disney+.

