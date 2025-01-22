Avengers 5: Major Marvel Star Confirms His Surprising Doomsday Absence

One of the MCU's biggest superheroes will be absent from Avengers: Doomsday.

By Nathan Johnson Posted:
MCU cast behind Avengers: Doomsday title card

While one massive MCU star (Robert Downey Jr.) will be making an epic return in Avengers: Doomsday, one of his longtime co-stars who was previously set to be a main character in the upcoming sequel will no longer be included.

Benedict Cumberbatch Confirms Absence From Avengers: Doomsday

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange
Marvel Studios

In an interview with Variety, Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch dropped one of the biggest bombshells of news about Avengers: Doomsday after the announcement confirming Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Doctor Doom.

According to the MCU star, he will not be reprising his role as Doctor Strange in the upcoming Avengers flick. This will surprise many fans since he was previously thought to be one of, if not the main leader of the team of superheroes.

Things simply changed after Jonathan Majors was removed from Avengers 5 and the movie received a major overhaul, with the title being changed from The Kang Dynasty to Doomsday, as noted by Cumberbatch

Specifically, the MCU star stated that Doctor Strange will not be in Doomsday due to "the character not aligning with this part of the story."

After revealing what he did, Cumberbatch didn't seem bothered by any repercussions he may face, saying, "Is that a spoiler? F**k it."

However, fans shouldn't be worried about Cumberbatch's future as Doctor Strange, as he also added that he will be appearing in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars "a lot."

This article is developing. Please check back for updates!

