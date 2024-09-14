Marvel Removes Avengers 5: Kang Dynasty from Upcoming Slate

Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate has undergone many shifts since it was first revealed in 2022, and one film has now been completely removed.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was intended to be the first of two Avengers films to cap-off the Multiverse Saga. Plans were already in motion with Jonathan Majors cast as the villainous Kang the Conquerer in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with the intention of him returning in Avengers 5 and 6 as well.

However, things quickly fell apart after Majors was arrested and, eventually, convicted on assault charges in 2023.

Marvel Studios has since distanced itself from Majors and has changed direction away from Kang for its upcoming Avengers films.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Disappears From Marvel Movie Slate

Marvel

A recent update to the official Marvel website has seen Avengers: The Kang Dynasty removed from the slate of upcoming MCU films.

Until recently, a page for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was housed on the Marvel website. The webpage served limited information about the film, simply linking out to any announcements regarding The Kang Dynasty and showcasing the placeholder poster art (see above) and release date information (previously May 1, 2026).

This URL has now been discontinued and instead redirects to a webpage for Avengers: Doomsday, which lists Joe and Anthony Russo as its directors and, Robert Downey Jr. as the sole confirmed cast member, and May 1, 2026 as its release date.

Additionally, the poster art for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been removed from the slated list of upcoming Marvel movies on the website, effectively confirming the film is no more.

A New Direction For Avengers 5

Since Avengers: Doomsday was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con this past July, it was widely assumed that it would be taking the place of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but that has essentially been confirmed with Marvel's latest website change.

Rather than recasting Majors as Kang, Marvel Studios has seemingly decided to scrap the character's future in the MCU altogether. Instead, the studio is hinging its upcoming slate around Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom as the major villain.

Plans for Avengers: Secret Wars, the sixth Avengers film and the second half of the Phase 6 duology, have remained the same and Downey Jr. is set to appear in both films.

Along with the shift away from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty came a shuffle of directors.

Destin Daniel Cretton was once attached to direct Avengers 5. However, when Avengers: Doomsday was revealed, it came with the confirmation that Marvel veterans Joe and Anthony Russo would also return to helm both Avengers films, establishing the MCU's commitment to this new direction.

Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on May 1, 2026.