5 Unanswered MCU Questions Marvel Keeps Avoiding, and Fans Need Answers Before Avengers: Secret Wars

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse Saga is heading toward Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and fans are buzzing with excitement for what’s next. However, as the MCU expands with new heroes, villains, and cosmic craziness, some questions from past movies and shows are still hanging in the air.

These mysteries have fans talking, eager for answers that could add extra flavor to the big finale. From Kang’s disappearing act to Rocket’s random possession of Bucky’s arm, these unresolved bits aren’t the end of the world, but they’re the kind of details that keep fans up at night.

With Secret Wars set to bring together characters like Kamala Khan, Shang-Chi, and maybe even some old favorites, tying up these five intriguing loose ends could make the story even more satisfying.

What Happened to the Council of Kangs?

Marvel Studios

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’s mid-credits scene introduced the Council of Kangs, a multiversal army of Kang variants led by Jonathan Majors, setting up Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

After Majors’ legal issues, Marvel shifted to Avengers: Doomsday with Doctor Doom, and the Council of Kangs hasn’t been mentioned since. Both Deadpool & Wolverine and Thunderbolts failed to address it as well.

Why Fans Need Answers Before Secret Wars: The Council of Kangs was hyped in Quantumania (2023) as a Multiversal army, with variants like Rama-Tut and Immortus hinting at a coordinated threat to all realities.

Loki Season 2 (2023) showed the Multiverse unraveling after He Who Remains’ death, leaving room for the Kangs to wreak havoc. As Doomsday is set to introduce Doom as the saga’s main villain, fans need a clear explanation of why the Kangs are gone.

Did Doom sabotage their timeline tech, or did the TVA trap them? Without this, Secret Wars risks feeling disconnected from Quantumania’s setup.

What’s the Connection Between the Ten Rings and Kamala Khan’s Bangle?

Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel introduced the Ten Rings and Kamala Khan’s bangle, both glowing, circular artifacts with mysterious origins.

In Ms. Marvel (2022), the bangle, used by Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), is linked to a Kree grave on the moon. In an interview, Iman Vellani said the bangles might share a connection with the cosmic entity Eon.

The Ten Rings and the bangles share similar energy vibes, suggesting a shared extraterrestrial or mystical source.

Why Fans Need Answers Before Secret Wars: The Ten Rings and Kamala’s bangle exhibit advanced energy manipulation, hinting at origins beyond Earth-616’s tech, as seen in their portal-opening and power-enhancing abilities in The Marvels (2023).

With Avengers: Doomsday centering on Doctor Doom, the artifacts’ origins could be pivotal.

Theoretically, they could be from an advanced universe where Doctor Doom’s tech was perfected; a clarification of the enigmatic origins before Secret Wars would elevate Doctor Doom’s threat.

Are Celestials and Gods Connected—and How?

Marvel Studios

Eternals positioned Celestials like Arishem as cosmic architects who birth planets, while Thor: Love and Thunder showcased gods like Zeus and Bast in Omnipotence City. Yet, Marvel hasn’t clarified their relationship.

Are gods like Thor subordinate creations of the Celestials? Do they draw power from the same cosmic well, or are they rival forces in the MCU’s pantheon?

The lore is frustratingly vague, leaving fans to speculate.

Why Fans Need Answers Before Secret Wars: Eternals established that Celestials shape planetary life, while Love and Thunder implied gods operate independently, yet both wield cosmic power.

The clarity on this has been vague. Secret Wars will likely involve massive battles across realities.

Knowing whether gods like Thor could defy or align with Celestials like Arishem could add depth to alliances, making the finale clearer and more epic.

Did Thanos’ Snap Unknowingly Delay Multiple Celestial Emergences?

Marvel Studios

Eternals revealed that Tiamut’s Emergence required a planet’s population to hit a critical mass, potentially disrupted by Thanos’ Snap in Avengers: Infinity War, which halved all life.

Could the Snap have paused Emergences across the cosmos, altering Thanos’ impact on a grand scale? This idea remains unexplored.

Why Fans Need Answers Before Secret Wars: Thanos’ Snap reshaped the MCU, and fans are intrigued by its possible cosmic side effects.

If it delays Emergences, this could add a fascinating layer to Secret Wars’ multiversal battle, perhaps tying Celestials to the conflict.

How Did Rocket Get Bucky’s Arm, and How Did Bucky Get It Back?

Marvel Studios

In the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022), Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifted Rocket (Bradley Cooper) Bucky Barnes’ (Sebastian Stan) vibranium arm, fulfilling Rocket’s Infinity War obsession with the arm.

The Guardians Special implied Nebula somehow obtained it on Earth, but details were absent. However, in Thunderbolts*, Bucky has his arm back, leaving many wondering how this happened.

Why Fans Need Answers Before Secret Wars: This hilarious mystery had fans chuckling and theorizing about how Nebula obtained the arm.

A quick explanation before Secret Wars, maybe a cheeky flashback to Nebula’s heist, would delight fans, but it is unlikely Marvel would address this.