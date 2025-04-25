Marvel Hid 4 Major Avengers: Doomsday Actors from Its Cast Announcement

Marvel left out four big names for Avengers: Doomsday who have already been reported to have a role.

During Marvel Studios' March 26 internet-breaking chair-a-palooza Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal livestream, 27 actors were officially confirmed to be a part of the cast of the surefire blockbuster.

Everyone from Thor, to Namor, to the entire Fantastic Four were revealed for Doomsday by way of a row of (very) slowly-revealed chairs. But there were a great many names left out and Marvel has stated that more cast confirmations are forthcoming.

The 4 Major Names Missing from the Avengers: Doomsday Announcement

Despite the multitude of actors already slated for 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, four names have been confirmed for the Earth's Mightiest Heroes' next big screen outing through other sources.

Chris Evans

Confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday in December 2024, Chris Evans will indeed take another return trip to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Evans played the selfless Steve Rogers, the MCU's first Avenger and the original Captain America, in ten different movies over nine consecutive years. He also turned in a riotously funny cameo as a foul-mouthed Johnny Storm in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

Next time out, though, it seems eminently possible that Chris Evans will take on a new character, or at least a permutation of his most famous role. Speculation has swirled that Steve will break bad in Doomsday as an evil Multiversal Variant of Captain America.

This potential twist would come as a huge shock for audiences since Steve has long been viewed as incorruptible. But through the Marvel Multiverse, anything is possible. Perhaps this Steve didn't have Bucky to look out for him as a kid, and he went down a dark path instead, allowing Hydra to get its hooks in him.

Hayley Atwell

Late last year, another Captain America: The First Avenger alum was revealed for Avengers: Doomsday: Hayley Atwell. In fact, Atwell has been established as committed to both Doomsday and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars (via Variety).

The general consensus seems to be that Hayley Atwell will reprise her role as the Super Soldier Serum-powered Peggy Carter Variant known as Captain Carter. What If...? Season 1 aired an episode in which Peggy received Dr. Erskine's serum instead of Steve Rogers, resulting in her becoming a wartime superhero.

Captain Carter came back in both of What If...?'s subsequent seasons and even cropped up in live-action during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (but not as the same Variant from the animated What If...?)

The What If...? series finale saw Peggy and her friends bestowed with immense cosmic power by Uatu the Watcher. Now residing on the Observational Plane, imbued with the full abilities of a Watcher, Peggy could show up to pack one serious punch in Avengers: Doomsday.

Tom Holland

The Wrap reported in late 2024 that Tom Holland will carve out time for Avengers: Doomsday despite the actor's jam-packed filming schedule.

Holland his the face behind the mask of one of the MCU's most popular heroes: Spider-Man! And Doomsday isn't the only 2026 MCU film that young Peter Parker will spin his web in; Tom Holland will also star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

Going forward in the MCU, Peter will likely continue to fall victim to the Ol' Parker Luck. In his most recent appearance, the Earth's memory of Peter Parker was erased by Doctor Strange, leaving only their memories of Spider-Man.

This spellcast secret identity snafu creates a unique set of circumstances for Peter from here on out. The magical memory loss should have a big impact on the Wall-Crawler's next adventure in Avengers: Doomsday.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch sent the MCU fandom into a tizzy when he stated that he would not return for Avengers: Doomsday during a red carpet interview. However, a couple of weeks later, he retracted that bit of info, admitting he "got that wrong."

Cumberbatch will once again don the Cloak of Levitation as Dr. Stephen Strange for Doomsday. Strange has popped up in several spots throughout the MCU since his 2016 debut, including Thor: Ragnarok and both of the most recent Avengers installments.

Most recently, Doctor Strange was met with a surprising face, that of Charlize Theron's Clea, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's mid-credits scene. Clea arrived with a grim portent: Strange caused an incursion during his Earth-838 escapades, and he must fix it.

A gung-ho Strange suits up and follows Clea into a portal to the Dark Dimension. Since Avengers: Doomsday is widely assumed to feature the universe-destroying incursions as a central plot point, one must assume that Doctor Strange's incursion-mending Dark Dimension duties will factor into the team-up movie.

Avengers and X-Men and Fantastic Four, Oh My!

Evans, Atwell, Holland, and Cumberbatch are locks for Avengers: Doomsday, but that doesn't mean that they're the only ones. Quite the contrary, considering that there are some glaring absences on the already-announced call sheet.

It feels like a given that characters such as Bruce Banner, Carol Danvers, and Wong will have a part to play in the fifth Avengers movie. Additionally, heroes from Disney+'s MCU series will likely show their faces as well, including Kamala Khan and Jennifer Walters.

Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau's place in the ongoing MCU story makes her nearly essential for Doomsday, as she is currently marooned on an Earth populated by the X-Men. Many of Marvel's Merry Mutants have been lined up for Avengers: Doomsday, lending credence to Monica's comeback.

And speaking of Mutants, the studio would be foolish not to incorporate the leads of the billion-dollar-grossing Deadpool & Wolverine into the mix, even though neither Ryan Reynolds or Hugh Jackman received chairs.

Fans have to wait about a year and some change to get the full scoop on who is in Avengers: Doomsday, but they can also expect Marvel to reveal more actors during July's San Diego Comic-Con, in all likelihood.

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026.