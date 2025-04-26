Avengers: Doomsday Confirmed to Include 6 OG Marvel Actors from Phase 1

Half a dozen MCU stars who started their Marvel Studios run in Phase 1 will still be in play as part of the cast of 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

Even compared to the past four Avengers movies, Doomsday is expected to blow those films out of the water with one of the biggest casts in comic book movie history. Doomsday will bring together multiple teams of heroes who have never interacted before, including the Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, and legacy X-Men.

Along with newcomers from the Multiverse Saga (including multiple first-time MCU additions), Avengers: Doomsday will consist of stars who helped build the franchise's foundation.

6 MCU Phase 1 Stars Confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday's Cast

Through official Marvel Studios announcements and trade reports, six Marvel Studios actors who debuted in the MCU's Phase 1 are set for roles in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

Chris Hemsworth

Marvel Studios

The official announcement confirming Avengers: Doomsday's cast kicked off with one of the MCU's original superheroes, Chris Hemsworth's Thor. Hemsworth started his run as the God of Thunder in 2011's Thor, the fourth film in the MCU's Phase 1.

In the 14 years since, he has credits in four solo Thor and four Avengers films, a cameo in Doctor Strange's post-credits scene, and an archival appearance in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine. Doomsday will be the Aussie star's 11th appearance in the MCU overall (including a voice role in What If...?).

Hemsworth's Doomsday appearance is unique because his role is expected to follow 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder directly. That film ended with him adopting Gorr the God Butcher's daughter, Love, and returning to Earth to help protect New Asgard.

Doomsday will likely feature the main timeline version of Thor fans have known and loved since he first showed up on Asgard in 2011. He will be one of the Avengers' veteran members, although he will surely be thrown for a loop meeting certain Variants and multiversal heroes.

Tom Hiddleston

Marvel Studios

Making for an emotional reunion alongside Hemsworth, his most notable co-star, Tom Hiddleston, will return for another strong run as Loki Laufeyson. 2011's Thor gave Hiddleston his MCU debut as the God of Mischief as he and Hemsworth became instant fan-favorites.

Hiddleston's resume includes roles in the first three Thor movies and all four Avengers movies. He also led the way in both seasons of Loki and voiced the character in multiple What If...? episodes; add a cameo in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's post-credits scene, and he will have 11 MCU credits as of 2026.

After his initial Earth-616 Variant died in Avengers: Infinity War, a new take on Loki from Avengers: Endgame was the leading character in the Loki Disney+ show. By the end of those two seasons, Hiddleston's hero took on a new role as the God of Stories, holding the Sacred Timeline with his bare hands.

At the very least, this Loki Variant is expected to be featured in Doomsday, possibly giving the heroes the rundown on how the Multiverse and alternate timelines work. Of course, the film could also feature more evil versions of him from throughout time, but the Loki Variant should be his core character.

Sebastian Stan

Marvel Studios

Sebastian Stan will be a special addition to Avengers: Doomsday's cast as one of the few characters to appear in all six Phases of the MCU. The Romanian-born MCU veteran first portrayed James Buchanan Barnes in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.

Eventually turning into the Winter Soldier, Stan will have 12 MCU movies and Disney+ shows under his belt with his inclusion in Doomsday. This includes, but is not limited to, all four Captain America movies, the last two Avengers films, and a headlining role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Last seen in a cameo in 2025's Captain America: Brave New World, Stan's next pre-Doomsday appearance will be in this summer's Thunderbolts*, the last Phase 5 movie. As a U.S. Senator, he will lead a team of reformed villains/antiheroes against a world-threatening enemy in Lewis Pullman's Sentry.

While Stan's specific role in Doomday is unknown, the events of Thunderbolts* are sure to have a major impact as most of the film's main cast will join him in Avengers 5.

Chris Evans

Marvel Studios

Before Marvel's five-hour Doomsday cast announcement, The Wrap reported that Chris Evans was in line for a surprising return in the fifth Avengers movie. 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger introduced Evans to the MCU as Steve Rogers, a pillar of the franchise's long history.

Evans was a central figure in the first three Captain America movies and the first four Avengers team-up outings, last appearing as Steve Rogers in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Including a Multiversal return as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine, Evans will participate in his 13th MCU movie with a role in Doomsday.

Unlike this list's prior entries, Evans' specific character in Doomsday is much more complex to nail down. Due to his history with Marvel, he could take on multiple roles.

Following his reprisal of the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine, many hope to see him return as a new Johnny Storm Variant alongside the MCU's Fantastic Four.

A rumor from insider Jeff Sneider hinted at Evans' role being the Nomad version of Steve Rogers, possibly the one who went back in time for Peggy Carter in Endgame. Other fans are hoping for a darker turn for Evans, with the chance this movie gives him a chance to play the HYDRA take on Cap from recent comics.

This MCU veteran's role in Avengers 5 is sure to be the subject of chatter among fans, thanks to the many options available.

Hayley Atwell

Marvel Studios

Standing by Evans' side in Phase 1 was Hayley Atwell's Margaret "Peggy" Carter, who was confirmed for a role in Avengers: Doomsday in a Deadline report. Captain America: The First Avenger marked her MCU debut, as Peggy worked with the U.S. Army and the earliest version of SHIELD while fighting in World War II.

Atwell has played different versions of Peggy in nine previous MCU projects, including her own Agent Carter series and multiple episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. Most recently, she played a live-action version of the previously animated Captain Carter in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

For her 10th MCU appearance in Doomsday, Atwell's specific character has not been confirmed.

This could allow her to play one of a couple of versions of Peggy, depending on whether she has superpowers. A depowered Peggy could still be used as a key strategic fighter from behind the lines or with a gun. At the same time, her Captain Carter Variant would undoubtedly suit up alongside other Avengers.

Once Marvel officially confirms her casting, fans may get a better idea of what to expect from her in the context of such a stacked cast.

Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel Studios

Once Avengers 5 officially got its Doomsday subtitle, MCU legend Robert Downey Jr. was announced to play Marvel Studios' Doctor Doom. Downey was arguably the MCU's biggest star in the Infinity Saga, which started in 2008's Iron Man (the MCU's first film).

After showing Tony Stark's origin story, Downey played the role in three Iron Man movies, the first four Avengers outings, and three other MCU films. Doomsday will be not only his return to the MCU after seven years but his 11th appearance overall as he takes on arguably the most iconic villain in Marvel history.

As of writing, Doom's specific storyline is being kept a secret, particularly with rumors that he may not appear in 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, considering his deep connection to that team, the MCU's first Phase 6 movie could set the stage for his arrival.

Either way, Downey's Doom should be the biggest threat the Avengers have ever faced, as he will cross Multiversal borders to put all of existence in danger of being wiped out. With filming for Doomsday currently happening, viewers eagerly await news on how Downey's Doom will change the MCU for good.

Which Other Phase 1 Characters Could Join Avengers: Doomsday's Cast?

Marvel Studios

While Phase 1 is already well-represented in Avengers: Doomsday, plenty of other stars from the MCU's earliest days could also be lined up for appearances. Most notable are three original Avengers not yet confirmed for roles: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye).

While Johansson's appearance seems least likely due to her death in Avengers: Endgame, there is still a chance a Variant of Natasha Romanoff could join her classic team. Her odds for inclusion also seem higher with the reported return of Chris Evans.

Comebacks for Renner and Ruffalo, whose last live-action MCU appearances came in 2021 and 2022, respectively, are much more probable. Both still appear as committed as ever to the MCU, and Ruffalo even hyped up Doomsday's sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, after its announcement while he was promoting She-Hulk.

Characters introduced in the first two Iron Man movies, such as War Machine (Don Cheadle) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), are also on the table.

Cheadle last appeared in Secret Invasion, and after playing roles in the last three Avengers films, fans would be shocked by his absence from Doomsday. As for Jackson, he has more MCU appearances than anybody with 15 credits, as many feel he is almost a lock to come back in some capacity for Avengers 5.

Marvel could announce many more cast members as filming progresses for Doomsday, especially with events like San Diego Comic-Con on the horizon. With five Phases of heroes and villains, on top of more than a decade of legacy films, the cast list is still far from complete.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.