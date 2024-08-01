Deadpool & Wolverine featured a head-turning moment where Chris Hemsworth's Thor was crying, and Ryan Reynolds seems to know why that happened.

Reynolds' MCU debut movie is coming off of a record-breaking opening in theaters, including earning the highest-grossing domestic opening weekend at the box office of any 2024 movie ($211 million, per Box Office Mojo).

The threequel has Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine lead an all-star cast of Marvel characters, even referencing some of the MCU's most iconic moments in its 127-minute runtime as well.

Ryan Reynolds Teases Deadpool & Wolverine's Thor Moment

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds took to X (formerly Twitter) to tease what he knows about one specific moment from his first MCU movie.

Sharing a picture of Deadpool with half of his mask ripped off, he referenced the moment he shared with Chris Hemsworth's Thor, hinting that he knows why the God of Thunder was crying:

"I know why Thor was crying. I can’t unknow it."

Marvel Studios

Reynolds shared another post showing a video of a full theater of fans reacting to an undisclosed Deadpool & Wolverine moment. In the caption, he further teased the moment when Thor shed tears:

"Is it a movie? Is it a rock concert? Is it both? Why was Thor crying?"

This footage references the moment when Deadpool watches footage from past MCU movies on the video monitors in the Time Variance Authority (TVA) headquarters with Matthew Macfadyen's Mr. Paradox.

One of those screens shows a moment with Deadpool being held by Thor, which uses repurposed footage from 2013's Thor: The Dark World. The original scene saw Thor holding Tom Hiddleston's Loki as the God of Mischief seemingly faces his death on Svartalfheim.

As Deadpool watches this scene and asks Paradox why Thor is crying, Paradox tries to cover it up while saying, "Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, that happens in the distant future."

Why Is Thor Crying in Deadpool & Wolverine?

While Thor crying in Deadpool & Wolverine could have surely been a fun gag for the movie, especially considering it used old footage, there could be reasons it was a real thing that happened.

Paradox mentioning that it was from a "distant future" might set up a moment where fans see this play out in a project like Avengers: Secret Wars.

Assuming Deadpool and Thor both show up, they could wind up thrown through alternate universes and timelines, reimagining classic and historic MCU moments with different characters.

Whether that happens or not, Secret Wars is almost guaranteed to go through different timelines in some form, putting characters like Deadpool and Thor in danger from the get-go.

The film is also set to feature one of the biggest casts ever assembled in a comic book movie, meaning more moments like this Dark World scene could easily be revisited.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters worldwide.

