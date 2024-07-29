Before getting into Deadpool & Wolverine, MCU fans reflect on how Wolverine died years ago in Logan.

Hugh Jackman shocked the MCU fandom when he announced in September 2022 that he would return to his role as Wolverine and team up with Ryan Reynolds under the Marvel Studios banner.

This would mark Jackman's first time suiting up as the adamantium-adorned mutant since 2017's Logan. That film was Jackman's final appearance canonically and in the real-world timeline, although it ended brutally for the 24-year Marvel veteran.

How Does Wolverine Die in Logan?

Logan looks at a much older version of Hugh Jackman's James Howlett, who is 197 years old in the 2017 R-rated movie. Struggling with his healing factor throughout the film, he spends most of the plot protecting Dafne Keen's Laura/X-23 while driving her to North Dakota to find other young mutants.

20th Century Fox

The same organization that turned Laura into a mutant also developed another immensely powerful clone called X-24, a younger and even more aggressive version of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Eventually, the organization catches up with Logan and Laura, taking out people close to them. X-24 even kills Patrick Stewart's Professor Charles Xavier before Logan and Laura escape and find the other mutants.

While trying to get the young kids to the border between the United States and Canada, a battered and beaten Logan has to fight X-24 one last time. Juiced up with some extra energy, he's no match for his younger, angrier doppelganger.

X-24 drags Logan to a tree and impales him on a massive branch, which goes clean through his gut and leaves him immobilized. Although Laura shoots X-24 in the head with an adamantium bullet and takes him out, she cannot save Logan after furiously chopping the branch off the tree.

20th Century Fox

After whispering to Laura, "Don't be what they made you," Logan dies, sacrificing himself for the young woman partially made from his DNA.

Once he passes on, Laura and the other mutants make a grave for Logan in the North Dakota wilderness, burying him with rocks and putting up an X made of wood before his grave.

How Is Logan's Death Used in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

20th Century Fox

In the opening scene of Deadpool & Wolverine, fans see Deadpool visit Logan's grave in the hopes of digging him up, expecting him to still be alive as he jokes about not honoring Logan's ending.

The Merc with a Mouth is sorely disappointed when he finds nothing in the grave but Wolverine's adamantium skeleton (see more about spoilers from the film's first 40 minutes).

This sends him into an angry rage as he hits the skeleton with a shovel, eventually calming down and sitting next to the bones before the TVA comes to arrest him.

This leads to a hilarious and massive battle between Deadpool and the TVA, where he uses Logan's bones as weapons while dancing to *NSYNC's "Bye, Bye, Bye."

Marvel Studios

Flashing back to earlier in the story, Wade is taken into custody by the TVA and offered a home in Earth-616. Matthew Macfadyen's Mr. Paradox explains that his universe (Earth-10005) is about to end due to Logan's death, as he is the universe's Anchor Being.

After a massive search to replace the dead Logan from Earth-10005, Wade finds another version of Wolverine to bring back to the TVA, giving Hugh Jackman a chance to reprise his iconic role. This leads into the main plot for the rest of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

