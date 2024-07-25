Heading into Deadpool & Wolverine, there are several movies fans can watch to get a taste of Hugh Jackman's on-screen mutant.

For more than two decades, Jackman and the Wolverine have been synonymous with his X-Men hero appearing in 12 movies (in some form) and being arguably the most recognizable character from across the Fox X-Men universe.

Jackman will make his MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine, serving as what is assumed to be a fitting end-cap to his cinematic superhero's on-screen journey.

Every Hugh Jackman Wolverine Movie in Release Order

X-Men (July 14, 2000)

Marvel

Back in July 2000, Hugh Jackman made his super-powered debut in Bryan Singer's X-Men. The film introduced audiences to Jackman's James Logan Howett (aka The Wolverine).

Jackman's character is reluctantly pulled into a world of fellow mutants as he encounters a teenager named Rogue who comes looking for him.

After an attack by the dastardly Brotherhood of Mutants, the two are ushered into Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, a haven for young mutants run by the gracious Charles Xavier/Professor X (played by Patrick Stewart).

There, they join the mutant team known as the X-Men and take on a former friend of Charles' known as Magneto.

Amazon Video

Disney+

X2 (May 2, 2003)

Marvel

After introducing the world to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in X-Men, X2: X-Men United takes a deep dive into the character's origins, as ghosts from his past start to make themselves known.

As Wolverine himself begins to get flashbacks to life before what he can remember, the emergence of Brian Cox's William Stryker makes him question where he came from.

He learns, as Stryker's attempt to discredit the X-Men and take down mutants plays down, that the mysterious military man was the cause of him forgetting his past. Stryker took him in years ago to be a part of the Weapon X program where his bones were coated with an indestructible metal and his memories were wiped.

Amazon Video

Disney+

X-Men: The Last Stand (May 26, 2006)

Marvel

Bringing an end to Fox's initial X-Men trilogy is the oft-maligned X-Men: The Last Stand. Now a full-on member of the X-Men team, this threequel sees Wolverine and the X-Men team go up against their most dangerous threat yet, one of their own.

After being presumed dead, Famke Janssen's Jean Gray returns to the X Mansion more powerful than ever. Logan and the rest of the team then have to grapple with her reemergence and a dangerous alien power that seems to be using her as a host.

Amazon Video

Disney+

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (May 1, 2009)

Marvel

In what was supposed to be the start of a whole new off-shoot of the X-Men franchise, Hugh Jackman and Wolverine got the spotlight in an origins tale, X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

This movie deeply explored what fans had gotten teases of up to that point, jumping back in time to see what led Wolverine to where he ended up in the first X-Men movie.

Origins sees the character living in Canada, becoming a mutant mercenary, and joining the Weapon X program. It also changed the story told in the original X-Men trilogy a bit, making the villainous Sabretooth (played by Liev Scheiber rather than Tyler Mane) Wolverine's brother in this universe.

Amazon Video

Disney+

X-Men: First Class (June 3, 2011)

Marvel

Following the critical disaster that was X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the Fox X-Men universe hit the reset button, going back in time to the inception of the X-Men as a concept. While X-Men: First Class focused on mostly new or recast characters, Jackman's Wolverine survived the reboot process.

He appears in one small scene in the film, telling James Mcavoy's Professor X and Michael Fassbender's Magneto to, "Go f*** yourself," as the pair try to recruit him to their super-powered mutant team.

Amazon Video

Disney+

The Wolverine (July 26, 2013)

Marvel

The Wolverine takes another jump in the timeline, going back to the version of Hugh Jackman's X-Men character after the end of X-Men: The Last Stand. This grieving grizzled Wolverine is thrust back into action as he is invited to the neon-ladened streets of Tokyo, Japan.

Having lived for almost 200 years at this point, Logan is ready to give up the ghost, accepting an offer by a Japanese business magnate to transfer his healing powers to him. However, he realizes this mysterious beneficiary may not be all that he seems.

Amazon Video

Disney+

X-Men: Days of Future Past (May 23, 2014)

Marvel

Those wishing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine had not turned down the offer of Professor X and Magneto in X-Men: First Class got their wish in 2013's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

On the run in a dystopian future where mutants are being hunted down and killed one by one, Logan's mind is sent back in time to stop the events that led to this mutant genocide.

This sees him occupying the mind of a 1973 version of himself as he is forced to team up with that time's version of the X-Men to alter history and ensure the safety of his far-flung future.

Amazon Video

Disney+

Deadpool (February 12, 2016)

Marvel

Long before Hugh Jackman's Wolverine had the chance to team up with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool (outside the bastardized version of the character in X-Men Origins Wolverine), he was but a small Easter egg in the first Deadpool movie.

Jackman only appears in the film on the cover of the People Magazine issue where he was named "Sexiest Man Alive," which Deadpool later staples to his own face.

He also is heavily alluded to by Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth, as he implies he had to get into some NSFW sexual activity with someone whose name "rhymes with Polverine."

Amazon Video

Disney+

X-Men: Apocalypse (May 27, 2016)

Marvel

After leaving the 1973 version of himself immobilized and taken in by the mysterious William Stryker in X-Men: Days of Future Past, Wolverine pops up again in a brief cameo in X-Men: Apocalypse. This comes despite the Stryker seen in Days of Future Past being teased to, in fact, be Jennifer Lawrence's Mystique.

It looks like somehow some way Logan still made his way into the Weapon X program in this second X-Men timeline, as Apocalypse sees its young team of mutants accidentally unleash Wolverine, freeing him from his iron confines and sending him out into the chilly Alberta wilderness.

Amazon Video

Disney+

Logan (March 3, 2017)

Marvel

17 years into his tenure as the Wolverine, Fox gave Jackman's big-screen hero a proper send-off in 2017's Logan. This R-rated James Mangold-directed epic did away with the franchise's iconic team, telling a grounded far-future story of an aging Logan who is sent on one last mission to save a young mutant girl.

Before Deadpool & Wolverine, this was supposed to be the end, as both Jackman's Wolverine and Patrick Stewart's Professor X heart-wrenchingly die during the film.

After years of keeping the kiddie gloves on Jackman's Wolverine, Logan went all-in, being the mature, blood-soaked Wolverine adventure fans had waited for.

Amazon Video

Disney+

Deadpool 2 (May 18, 2018)

Marvel

While not appearing properly in Deadpool 2, thanks to archival footage, Ryan Reynolds' beloved R-rated superhero finally got to come face-to-face with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

The movie's mid-credits scene sees Deadpool traversing the multiverse and righting as many wrongs as possible.

This includes making sure the Ryan Reynolds-led Green Lantern movie never gets made along with a particularly hilarious sequence where Wade Wilson killed the much-hated version of Deadpool seen in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Amazon Video

Disney+

Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26, 2024)

Marvel

Well, after nearly 25 years of playing the character, Hugh Jackman and Wolverine are officially a part of the biggest superhero movie franchise going — the MCU. Deadpool & Wolverine follows Jackman's iconic movie mutant joining forces with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool on a road trip across the Marvel Multiverse.

It is unclear if this is the end for Jackman playing the character, or if it is a new beginning for the actor at Marvel Studios, potentially leading to his appearance in the studios' upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars film.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Read more about Wolverine below:

Deadpool 3 Spoilers: The 12 Biggest Reveals So Far

Deadpool and Wolverine's Unsurprising Post-Credits Scene Count Confirmed

Why Is Deadpool and Wolverine Rated R? Adult Scenes & Age Restriction Details Explained

Deadpool & Wolverine Just Revealed 2 More Popcorn Buckets For AMC & Cineworld Theaters