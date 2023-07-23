Disney+ UK Adds New 'Mutant Legacy' Section With X-Men Movies & Shows

With mutants headed for the MCU, Disney+ just made Marvel fans' X-Men homework a little easier. 

Marvel Studios has been progressively laying the groundwork for the X-Men's MCU debut since the 2019 Fox-Disney merger

While the MCU mutant count is currently low, upcoming Marvel Studios projects are set to change that; and Disney+ just made sure audiences have Marvel's X-Men history accessible well in advance. 

Disney+'s New Mutant Category Celebrates X-Men 

Disney+ UK added a new "Mutant Legacy" category to its Marvel hub containing 16 X-Men movies and television series. 

Previously, these preexisting films and shows, such as 2000's X-Men and 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past belonged under the "Marvel Legacy" section.

The following is a list of projects belonging to Disney+ UK's "Mutant Legacy" category:

  • X-Men
  • Deadpool
  • X-Men: First Class
  • The Gifted
  • X-Men Origins: Wolverine
  • Legion
  • X-Men 2
  • X-Men: The Last Stand
  • The New Mutants
  • X-Men The Animated Series
  • Logan
  • X-Men: Days of Future Past
  • X-Men: Apocalypse
  • The Wolverine
  • Deadpool 2
  • X-Men: Dark Phoenix

It's worth noting that several of these films and series are enjoying newfound relevancy thanks to new ties with the MCU.

For instance, Marvel Studios is currently working on X-Men 97, a follow-up to X-Men: The Animated Series.

In addition, Marvel Studios is filming Deadpool 3, the franchise's first MCU film, with Hugh Jackman reprising his X-Men role as Wolverine.  

Due to the film's Multiversal nature, Jackman's past X-Men roles aren't only back in fans’ consciousness but possibly integral to the upcoming threequel, especially if additional X-Men cameos are in store. 

The Timing of Disney+'s New Mutants Collection

Not only is Disney+ UK's new category a sign that future X-Men storytelling is on the way, but it suggests fans should brush up on who and what has been on-screen before. 

It's also worth noting that this "Mutant Legacy" collection was added amidst a blitz of X-Men teases. 

For instance, Secret Invasion on Disney+ just teased a possible reference to the X-Men's X-Gene, and Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds referenced a past X-Men film in a recent announcement that may hold multiple meanings.  

In addition, Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani is confirmed to co-write a new comic book series titled Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant and whose persona wears an X-Men costume

Vellani's Kamala Khan is also starring in November's The Marvels which may or may not reveal more about her mutant connections. 

While it's true that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have halted Marvel Studios productions, there's no doubt that the X-Men are MCU bound. 

Until they arrive, Disney+ is helping fans prepare.

