Disney+ made some suggestions on how to cinematically pregame for Deadpool 3.

Deadpool & Wolverine is so close, one can almost hear the “snikt” of Logan’s claws.

The lone movie to grace theater screens this year from the MCU promises to be a big (and profitable) one as Ryan Reynolds’ motormouth mercenary finally teams up with the Mutant Canucklehead, played once again by the retirement-challenged Hugh Jackman.

Which Movies Disney+ Says To Watch Before Deadpool & Wolverine

With a vast pantheon of Marvel movies from several studios produced over the past two-plus decades, it can be an overwhelming experience to find a way into watching the franchise, particularly for newcomers.

Luckily for neophytes to the superhero game, Disney’s official streaming service, Disney+, has provided a small assortment of films to check out as a crash course for the imminent Deadpool & Wolverine on the app’s homepage.

Logan

Directed by Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s James Mangold (and received by audiences far more favorably than Indy 5), 2017’s Logan was, at the time, set to be Hugh Jackman’s final experience with mutton chops and adamantium claws.

The plot concerns an older, more grizzled Wolverine in a world where Mutantkind has become a rarity thanks to decades of bigotry and accidental telepathic seizures suffered by a dementia-riddled Charles Xavier.

Logan must also contend with a young girl named Laura, his daughter, who possesses the same powers that he does.

Deadpool

After a somewhat tumultuous journey to getting made, Deadpool sliced and diced its way into theaters in 2016. Headlined by the one and only Ryan Reynolds, the film took no prisoners with regard to its extremely irreverent humor.

Deadpool is an origin story for Reynolds' Wade Wilson, in which his superhuman healing abilities become unlocked. The process disfigures him so he sets out on a path of revenge on the man responsible.

What Else Should You Check Out Before Deadpool 3?

Deadpool and Logan are the only two movies Disney+ appears to recommend, but there are a few others that bear mentioning for those who want to be caught up for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool 2

After Deadpool became a smash success, Fox was quick to fast-track a follow-up. Deadpool 2 hit two years after the original and was just as zany and witty as its predecessor, if not more so.

In Deadpool 2, Cable (Josh Brolin) travels from a distant, apocalyptic future back in time to carry out a vendetta against a young Mutant boy named Russell, who will one day murder Cable‘s family. Not one to let a time-traveling maniac with a laser cannon harm a kid, Wade steps in.

The Original X-Men Trilogy

Produced by 20th Century Fox in the early-to-mid 2000s, the original trilogy of X-Men films (2000’s X-Men, 2003’s X2: X-Men United, and 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand) were part of the first wave of modern big-screen superhero adaptations.

Not only that, but they saw the introduction of one of Deadpool & Wolverine’s leads, Hugh Jackman as Logan.

Additionally, Deadpool 3 has been confirmed, through marketing, to feature several villains from this trilogy, including Aaron Stanford’s Pyro, who was first seen in X2 and The Last Stand after a quick cameo in 2000's X-Men.

Loki

It’s unknown exactly how much the Time Variance Authority (TVA) will factor into the narrative of Deadpool & Wolverine, but judging by the trailers, the temporal clean-up agency has a significant presence in the threequel.

The TVA was folded into the MCU in Season 1 of the Disney+ series Loki. They’re tasked with maintaining and protecting the Sacred Timeline (where most of the MCU takes place). As of Loki’s Season 2 finale, the TVA no longer eliminates (or prunes) other timelines, allowing the Multiverse to thrive.

It’s worth noting that another element from Loki, the timeless wasteland known as the Void, will have a big showing in Deadpool & Wolverine, as the two heroes appear to get sent there early on in the movie.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine officially lands in theaters everywhere starting Friday, July 26.

