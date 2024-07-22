Deadpool & Wolverine fans are itching to find out how they can win or buy the newly-released Deadpool Xbox controller.

The marketing tour for Marvel Studios' only 2024 movie continues ramping up with new collectible merchandise available for fans to purchase.

The Deadpool threequel notably entered the popcorn bucket war with a bucket inspired by Wolverine's head. This comes on top of soda and necklaces as well, but that trend only continues to build ahead of Deadpool 3's upcoming debut.

Deadpool Xbox Controller & Console Revealed

Two Xbox X (formerly Twitter) accounts revealed information about a special collaboration for Deadpool-inspired Xbox console and controllers.

The controllers use the classic red color from Deadpool's costume along with a couple of the straps seen on his leg around the controller handles. Also included is a small Deadpool logo on one of the handles.

The defining feature is the backside though, which is clearly meant to resemble a pair of supple butt cheeks.

This allows fans to get a little handsy with one of the most NSFW characters in all of comics, providing an interesting feel while holding the controller.

The post came with the following caption:

"It’s actually perfectly ergonomic Introducing the Cheeky Controller designed by Deadpool. Marvel Studios' 'Deadpool and Wolverine,' in theaters July 26."

This image was shared by the Deadpool Canada X account:

Xbox

The official Xbox account shared a look at a new console embracing the Deadpool theme, which comes with a set of the aforementioned controllers as well.

The console replicates the chest area of Deadpool's costume down to the belt with the character's logo. It also includes a strap from the shoulder, leading to a pair of katanas hanging off the back.

That post came with the following caption:

"Make his finest asset yours Follow & Repost with #XboxCheekyControllerSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X console & 2 Cheeky Controllers designed by Deadpool.‌ Ages 18+. Ends 8/11/24. Rules: http://xbx.lv/4cxoA4B Marvel Studios' 'Deadpool and Wolverine,' in theaters July 26"

The full image of the console and controllers together can be seen below:

Xbox

How To Get Deadpool Controller & Console

Unfortunately, the Deadpool controller and console are not available for fans to buy in stores or online at this time. However, Xbox is currently running a sweepstakes for fans to get the chance to win them.

To enter, all fans need to do is have an X account, follow the Xbox account, and repost one of the designated promotional posts with the hashtag "#xboxcheekycontrollersweepstakes" during the entry period.

The contest started at 6 a.m. PT on July 17 and will be open until 8 p.m. PT on August 11.

The winner receives an Xbox Series X Console inspired by the movie, two custom Deadpool controllers, and a console stand.

Deadpool and Wolverine debuts in theaters on Friday, July 26.

