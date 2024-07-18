As the worldwide release of Deadpool & Wolverine swiftly approaches, Disney is taking action to prevent the upcoming spread of spoilers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the only MCU film to release in theaters in 2024, adding a level of pressure to its upcoming July 26 release.

For the first time, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will be entering the MCU, with the TVA involved anything is possible.

The unfortunate reality is that there are sure to be surprises, which can be incredible in the moment but could be completely ruined by spoilers prior to the movie's release.

Disney Hoping to Prevent Deadpool & Wolverine Spoilers

Marvel Studios

According to Collider's Steven Weintraub, Disney scheduled the first full press screenings of Deadpool & Wolverine to take place on Monday, July 22, just before the official release date to prevent spoilers from leaking online.

In addition, the social media reaction embargo lifts that night at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET and the review embargo will lift on Tuesday, July 23 at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET.

This creates a tight window between these first reactions and when fans can begin watching Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters on Thursday, July 25.

In an effort to prevent spoilers, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures previously used this strategy with Spider-Man: No Way Home, aligning its reaction and review embargo times with the end of the world premiere.

Similarly, ahead of the press screenings of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel Studios disabled replies and comments on their official social media accounts.

It's possible that the studio will use this same strategy when the time comes for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Who Will Cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine?

It's no secret: Deadpool & Wolverine will be bursting at the seams with cameos from Fox's X-Men universe and beyond.

Many characters from previous Deadpool movies and the wider Marvel universe are already confirmed to return, making this one of the MCU's biggest crossover events since Avengers: Endgame.

Confirmed cameos include Tyler Mane as Sabretooth, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Aaron Stanford as Pyro, Kelly Hu as Deathstrike, Jason Flemyng as Azazel, Ray Park as Toad, Dania Ramirez as Callisto, Kevin Nash as The Russian, and Alioth from Loki.

Among the speculated appearances are iconic figures like Professor X, Storm, and Cyclops from the X-Men universe. Even pop star Taylor Swift is rumored to make an appearance as Dazzler.

Actors like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Ben Affleck, Ian McKellen, Owen Wilson, and more are rumored to potentially appear.

However, Disney will try there best to not let any major spoilers leak during the week of Deadpool & Wolverine's blockbuster release.

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes into theaters on Friday, July 26.

Read more about Deadpool & Wolverine below:

Deadpool and Wolverine Popcorn Buckets: Where to Buy & When They'll Release

Deadpool and Wolverine Gets Exciting News from Test Screenings

Deadpool and Wolverine Runtime Sets New Franchise Record

Deadpool 3: 5 Returning Villains from Fox's X-Men Movies Confirmed for Movie