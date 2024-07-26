A frequently clamored-for actor from the other side of the comic book aisle has finally joined an MCU project.

Deadpool & Wolverine has taken the world by storm! The laugh-a-minute MCU threequel sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s fan-mega-favorite Wade Wilson and Logan team up to try and put a stop to the nefarious Cassandra Nova.

Along the way, the pair cross paths with Marvel Variants aplenty, which include some highly unexpected cameos.

Henry Cavill's Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo Explained

Henry Cavill

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Towards the start of Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson steals a TVA TemPad and sets off across the Multiverse to track down a Wolverine who can save his universe.

In a hysterical, expletive-filled montage (set to Huey Lewis and the News’ ’80s pop hit “The Power of Love”) Wilson comes across quite a view Logan Variants, including a brown-suited version who’s about to square off with the Hulk and one who’s been crucified on a giant X.

But one Wolverine in particular stood out in a big way for DC fans.

First seen from the back, a Logan Variant stands in an abandoned warehouse working on a motorcycle. Deadpool catches his attention and he turns around, but it’s not the face of Hugh Jackman that he’s wearing.

This Variant is none other than Man of Steel and The Witcher’s own Henry Cavill.

Wade is in complete awe, affectionally dubbing this Variant “the Cavillrine”. Their interaction is very short-lived though, as this Logan angrily busts out his claws and sends Wade flying through a time door.

Why Did Henry Cavill Show Up In Deadpool 3?

There has been quite a large contingent of fans who have repeatedly requested Henry Cavill appear in an MCU project. Cavill has been fan-cast as characters like X-Men leader Cyclops as well as Sentry, a sort of Marvel equivalent of Superman, whom the actor portrayed in multiple DC movies.

With his broad frame and chiseled jawline, it’s easy to see why audiences want to see Henry Cavill play another superhero, especially since many feel he never got his due as Superman.

Moreover, Cavill is a professed nerd. He plays Warhammer, he builds his own gaming computers. Him and a new super-heroic role would seem to go together like Peter Parker and bad luck.

While it’s very unlikely that he would be brought back to play Wolverine again (his cameo was completely played as a gag), Henry Cavill has plenty of work on his plate. He’s attached to a reboot of 1986’s Highlander and is additionally set to star in a Warhammer 40k television series which he will also produce.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on Friday, July 26.

