Six confirmed characters from the Deadpool Corps are locked in for Deadpool & Wolverine, but there may be more to come.

After years on the Marvel Comics page, the Deadpool Corps are set to make their big-screen debut in the upcoming MCU blockbuster, setting the stage for a uniquely Deadpool Multiversal adventure.

First introduced in June 2010's Deadpool Corps Vol. 1, this multi-dimensional band of super-powered badasses is a group of alternate-reality versions of Marvel's Merc with a Mouth (aka Variants) who come together to take on threats across the Multiverse (think the Avengers but with a wise-craking, R-rated twist).

The 6 Confirmed Deadpool Corps Characters in Deadpool & Wolverine

As of writing, six members of the Deadpool Corps comic book team are confirmed to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine.

All of these have come through short trailer teases or pieces of promotional art for the upcoming film, as Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson meets some of his Multiversal Variants for the first time on the big screen (along with one particularly iconic clawed X-Men hero).

Fans can expect a bevy of Variants to be given the spotlight in the upcoming film, with the movie's final trailer hinting at a whole army of foul-mouther Deadpoolian friends coming into play.

Marvel Studios

Below is a list of every confirmed member of the Deadpool Corps set to pop up in Deadpool & Wolverine:

Deadpool

Marvel

Of course, no Deadpool film would be complete without its titular foul-mouthed hero played by Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds' take on Deadpool is back for more tongue-in-cheek fun in the upcoming threequel, albeit this time under the MCU banner for the first time.

Likely set to lead the Deadpool Corps in the movie (as he does on the comics page), this version of Wade Wilson/Deadpool comes into the film having already carried a super-powered team on the big screen in Deadpool 2's X-Force (who may or not play a role in Deadpool & Wolverine).

Lady Deadpool

Marvel

If Deadpool is the one piloting the Deadpool Corps ship in most of the comics, then Lady Deadpool is his navigator. Essentially the Corps co-captain, Lady Deadpool or Wanda Wilson hails from Earth-3010, having taken up arms against her world's fascist government.

She has long been teased to be a part of Marvel Studio's upcoming R-rated adventure, popping up in several trailers for the film, yet her actor's identity remains a mystery.

Some have speculated she could be played by anyone from Ryan Reynolds' wife Blake Lively to actress Bella Thorne to even pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Dogpool

Marvel

Known as the most good boy of the Deadpool Corps is Dogpool. This canine Variant of the beloved hero was once used as a test subject in his universe, giving him a disheveled and crazed look that most across the Marvel Multiverse find unappealing.

Dogpool has appeared in several trailers for the upcoming movie, being played by a Pug and Chinese Crested Dog mix known as Peggy.

The Dogpool actor gained popularity online for her ugliness long before being cast in the film. In fact, she was named Britain's Ugliest Dog in 2023.

Headpool

Marvel

One of the more bizarre confirmed characters from the Deadpool Crops coming to Deadpool & Wolverine is Headpool.

Headpool comes from Earth-2149 and is a decaying zombified head of an alternate reality Wade Wilson who lost his body years ago. Because of this, Headpool is carried around by the other members of the corps.

Headpool has not been officially shown off in any of the trailers or TV spots for the upcoming Deadpool film, but glimpses of him have been seen elsewhere.

The character popped up in some Funko Pop! branding for the movie in a special edition figure that comes with a full-body Wade Wilson (via Funko), as well as leaked promotional images.

Kidpool

Marvel

Confirmed via some promotional art for the film, Kidpool will take the big screen for the first time in Deadpool & Wolverine. Kidpool (from Earth 10330) is exactly as he sounds, a pre-teen version of the iconic Marvel hero.

In his universe, he is a student at the Xavier Orphanage for Troubled Boys but is ostracized by the other children for his juvenile tendencies and odd daily practices.

No actor has been attached to Kidpool just yet, but fans do know he is coming in some form. The art reveals that the character sees him with his arms crossed, wearing a homemade costume and what looks to be a pair of water pistols.

While not confirmed, there have been rumors Percy Jackson star Walker Scobell may be the one under the mask in the upcoming film. In an appearance at San Antonio's Superhero Con (via Agents of Fandom), Scobell denied his inclusion in the film in saying, "I’m not involved, as of now, but I’m excited."

Babypool

Marvel

Not to be outdone, Kidpool is not the youngest member of Deadpool & Wolverine's Deadpool Corps.

Babypool is also set to appear as a part of the team, coming into the movie without much of a comic book past with the group. In fact, the character seems to be an entirely original creation for the movie, having never appeared on the page before.

Like Kidpool, Babypool is simply a younger version of Wade Wilson, except this particular Variant takes a bit more of a pediatric bent.

Yes, Babypool is a full-on infant sporting a Deadpool costume and bespoke red and black soother. Babypool was first leaked alongside several other Variants by way of some promotional art for the film that popped up on X (formerly Twitter).

Other Deadpool Corps Characters That Could Appear in Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel

Several key Deadpool Corps members have not been announced as confirmed characters in Deadpool & Wolverine, but there is always the chance they show up.

A recent trailer for the movie (one that teased Lady Deadpool even more) seemed to hint at a cow-boy-themed Deadpool Corps member joining the fun. Some have assumed this character to be Deadpool Kid ("Kid" as in the Western gunslinger term as opposed to referring to any sort of child-like nature).

Deadpool Kid has never appeared as a member of the Deadpool Corps, but is known in the comics as a Wild West Variant on the long-standing Marvel character, and would assumingly be welcomed on board should he make his presence known in the movie.

Other notable members of the comic book team include Golden Age Deadpool (from an alternate-history World War II), Deadpool Pulp (an edgier Deadpool from Marvel's Pulp line), Motorpool (known for his vehicular prowess), Chibipool (a chibi style anime-inspired Deadpool) and Knightpool (a medieval armor-clad hero).

There are also tons of other animal Variants outside the likes of Dogpool, including Pandapool and Squirrelpool.

However, none of these characters have even been teased, so their inclusion in the movie is merely speculation.

Seeing as Deadpool & Wolverine marketing has not been shy in showing off various Deadpool Corps members coming to the film, one can (and should expect) even more to make their presence known in the movie as the studio tries to save some surprises for opening night.

Deadpool & Wolverine comes to theaters on Friday, July 26.

