The MCU is about to get a Lady Deadpool infusion courtesy of Deadpool & Wolverine as fans look ahead to her casting and on-screen powers.

Behind the efforts of Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Marvel Studios is in for a major influx of new characters, many of whose rights were previously owned by 20th Century Fox.

This includes more than a handful of classic Fox villains, but more newcomers are being revealed by the day as the threequel's marketing tour pushes forward.

Who Is Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine?

The marketing tour for Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine teased the inclusion of Marvel Comics antiheroine Lady Deadpool in multiple trailers.

This started as early as the Super Bowl trailer released in February, which included a quick shot of a character in red and black clothing shooting a pair of uzis. Seen at the 1:49 mark, these uzis are normally associated with Lady Deadpool in Marvel Comics, using them rather than the prime Deadpool's pair of katanas.

A second shot of the character came in the "Best Friends Day" ad released on June 8. This trailer included a short clip of a pair of red legs walking amongst sparks — legs that looked more like Lady Deadpool's than Wade Wilson's.

An almost complete look at the new MCU character was revealed on July 16 in the "Everyone" TV spot.

This shot gave fans a look at her full costume with her uzis hanging off her belt (which has the Deadpool logo as a buckle) and a red-and-black costume. Her blonde hair also drapes down off her shoulders, although her face and mask were still being kept under wraps.

Following this reveal, Marvel Studios teased a potentially bigger role for Lady Deadpool than other Deadpool Variants from the Deadpool Corps in this threequel.

The officially released Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack list included Chris de Burgh's "Lady in Red." This seems to be a not-so-subtle indication that Lady Deadpool's role is slightly larger than the other Variants, which would make sense considering her presence in the trailers.

Finally, on July 19, only one week before the film's release, Marvel Studios released a new trailer unveiling the first full look at Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine.

She strolls in through a multiversal portal donning her full costume, which comes complete with a mask identical to Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool along with a long blonde ponytail coming out of the back. Additionally, she appears to have the MCU's take on the Deadpool Corps behind her.

The full final trailer can be seen below:

What Is Lady Deadpool's Alias? What Does She Look Like Unmasked?

Lady Deadpool is a female counterpart of Deadpool who comes from an alternate universe — most commonly Earth-3010 in the comics. She even has a similar civilian name, that name being Wanda Wilson.

She was first introduced in Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth #7 as a one-woman rebel resistance fighting against a band of loyalists working for a fascist regime known as General America in Washington, D.C.

Her biggest motivations are along the same humorous lines as her male counterpart — money, TV, junk food, and sometimes love.

Wanda is best known for taking on government fascists who oppress the public, often taking down political enemies and schemes while being a woman of the people.

Another storyline sees her protecting different Deadpool Variants across the multiverse, even giving her own life to save them from a world-eating Deadpool.

In terms of her looks, Lady Deadpool is often cursed with a disfigured look similar to that of the male Deadpool. In the Deadpool movies, Wade Wilson looks this way due to his mutant "X gene" fighting his aggressive form of cancer, the pressure of which disfigures his face and skin.

However, there are times in Lady Deadpool's comic runs when she avoids this curse, looking like a normal human woman with long blonde hair. Oftentimes, she does not have cancer in her universe, allowing her to avoid looking the way Ryan Reynolds' character looks.

It is currently unconfirmed which of those looks she will bring to the MCU.

What Are Lady Deadpool's Super Powers?

Somewhat expectedly, Lady Deadpool's powers are nearly identical to the original Merc with a Mouth (per Marvel).

She is highly skilled at using multiple kinds of weapons, mostly guns and blades. On top of that, she is almost always armed to the teeth with various weaponry, most notably the previously mentioned uzis seen in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailers.

Physically, she is in peak condition and boasts superhuman strength, speed, and agility. While she is lethal with a weapon in her hands, she can also lay down plenty of damage by herself as she boasts skills in various unarmed combat techniques.

Just like Wade, Wanda Wilson has a healing factor that allows her to recover from just about any injury, minor or major. She can take gunshots and stab wounds with no issues, and she can even regrow limbs given enough time.

The biggest difference between her and Wade is that her brain cells regenerate regularly due to repeated brain injuries. This leaves her sanity in a delicate state and her memories severely affected, oftentimes causing her to be even more of a loose cannon.

Who Is Playing Lady Deadpool In Deadpool & Wolverine?

A couple of big names dominate the potential casting options for who will play Lady Deadpool as she makes her MCU debut.

At the top of the leaderboard is longtime Hollywood veteran Blake Lively. The reason most fans turn to this idea is that she has been married to Ryan Reynolds since 2012, only a year after they starred together in Green Lantern for Warner Bros.

Lively already sports the same long blonde hair for which Lady Deadpool is known. Additionally, fans have compared the legs seen in the trailer footage to Lively's own legs, most of the time matching up fairly well.

Slightly lower down on the list is Reynolds and Lively's close friend, Grammy-winning pop star Taylor Swift.

For much of the past year, fans have slotted Swift into the MCU threequel to play the MCU's take on Dazzler. Her latest album (The Tortured Poets Department) even played into those rumors as the final word in the album's final track was, "Dazzling."

Should Marvel Studios want to subvert expectations, there is a chance Swift ends up donning the Lady Deadpool costume rather than Dazzler's light blue one-piece suit. However, Dazzler seems to be the more likely bet at this juncture.

One other wildly "out of left field" option could see Reynolds himself wearing the Lady Deadpool suit. Fans already saw "stripper Deadpool" in the opening credits of Deadpool 2 with the character donning a long blonde wig, opening the door to a similar portrayal by him in this movie.

Taking those options into account, the best odds appear to lie with Lively, although nothing will officially be confirmed until the threequel debuts in full.

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes its way into theaters on Friday, July 26.

