Ryan Reynolds Teases Deadpool 4 & Avengers 5 Return Chances

In the lead-up to Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds seemingly set up the future for his Marvel character in a potential Deadpool 4 and Avengers 5.

The door for Reynolds' R-rated superhero is wide open, having made the jump to the MCU for the first time. While the character before had to skirt around the fringes of comic book movie-dom, he now gets to embrace the biggest super-powered film franchise unlike ever before.

While it is unclear what that means (seeing as the Deadpool threequel has not come out as of writing), one could assume that Marvel Studios will continue to utilize Deadpool beyond a single movie.

Ryan Reynolds Addresses Marvel Future

Ryan Reynolds seems to think the future is bright regarding his version of Deadpool on the big screen.

Speaking as part of a profile by Variety, Reynold addressed the idea of Deadpool popping up in Avengers 5 or Avengers: Secret Wars and the idea of tackling a Deadpool 4 in the future.

When asked about how long he sees himself continuing to play Deadpool, the Canadian Marvel superstar said he could "see any version of it," specifically pointing to the idea of another " solo movie" or "being part of an ensemble:"

"I don’t know. I could see any version of it. I can imagine a solo movie, being part of an ensemble. I can imagine that this is also the last time. I never feel anything other than that."

Then, in typical Ryan Reynolds winking-and-nodding fashion, he touched on doing an Avengers movie specifically, offering a simple "we'll see:"

"I don’t know. Yeah, we’ll see. Yeah."

Neither Reynolds nor his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman have been confirmed for any further MCU appearances beyond the upcoming movie. However, that has not stopped them from commenting on doing more.

Jackman famously talked about reprising his Wolverine role in a future Avengers movie on a December 2022 Empire Film Podcast appearance, saying he envisions every project he goes into as a "one-and-done" but always ends up coming back to the role despite this:

"I imagine every movie as a one-and-done. That’s how I see it. I’ll be honest, I had a two-picture deal at the beginning, but I still assumed it was a one-and-done. You know, back then, there were no comic movies. I just take it one at a time. I’m lucky in that way, I don’t have to think beyond that, but I think it’s the best way to go."

Will Ryan Reynolds Return as Deadpool?

While, yes, there has been no official confirmation of either Ryan Reynolds or Hugh Jackman returning as their superhero personas after Deadpool & Wolverine, it would be naive to think this latest blockbuster is the end for the pair.

Regarding Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson, Disney only acquired the character after it acquired Fox and the IP it owned.

Seeing as the studio has seemingly gone through so much effort in the upcoming Deadpool film to tie the character to its on-screen universe, one can assume he will be around for some time, especially given how popular his take on the Marvel hero is.

This future outside Deadpool 3 could include a fourth solo Deadpool movie, an appearance in other characters' movies he is known to be attached to in the comics (i.e. Spider-Man), or joining the Avengers team in an ensemble team-up film like Avengers 5 or Secret Wars.

And this could be the same for Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. The actor has played his iconic claw-bearing X-Men for over 20 years, so he may want to eventually move on. But it seems likely he will at least stick around until the end of the currently announced MCU slate.

According to rumors (that may be outdated at this point), Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is lining up a stable of legacy heroes like Jackman as Wolverine for an epic Multiversal team-up to cap off the ongoing Multiverse Saga (read more about this potential roster of heroes).

This would - if reports are to be believed - culminate in Avengers: Secret Wars, where the studio is "aiming to get as many heavy hitters as they can" for a massive Endgame "Portals"-style moment:

"Now, when I did my last video, I talked about how Feige was trying to get every major character from a Marvel movie in [Avengers: Secret Wars] in some form or another. There’s a number of franchises such as the Fox X-Men universe, Fantastic Four, and so on, and they’re aiming to get as many heavy hitters as they can. So your Hugh Jackman’s Wolverines, Andrew Garfields, Tobey Maguires, and so on, they’re who they’re really trying to nail down."

Of course, all that must be taken with a grain of salt. Still, Marvel Studios is a calculating company, and rarely does it set up a hero - or pair of heroes in this case - only to throw them by the wayside after one movie (apologies to Aaron Taylor-Jonhon's Quicksilver).

Deadpool & Wolverine comes to theaters on Friday, July 26.

