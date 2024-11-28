A new update regarding Marvel Studios' Deadpool 4 indicated one big desire the studio has for the potential R-rated sequel.

Deadpool & Wolverine was a massive success for Marvel Studios, ranking as the second-highest-grossing movie of 2024 with over $1.3 billion in box office revenue. It broke records upon hitting Disney+ as well, becoming the most-watched live-action film in its first six days since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Due to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's long-standing work as their characters, it is no surprise that Marvel and fans alike want them to stick around as long as possible. While both of them seem to be shoo-ins for later major crossover outings, the real question is whether that will be the end of the road for the duo.

Marvel's 1 Big Request for Deadpool 4

Marvel Studios

According to insider Daniel Richtman (via Patreon), Marvel Studios has hopes to make a second movie centered on Deadpool and Wolverine.

This would likely be used as a Deadpool 4, giving Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman another R-rated movie featuring their superheroes.

Originally, most expected Jackman's final Marvel appearance to come in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, which is already rumored to include his Wolverine.

Should this rumor be true, Jackman would stick around with Marvel Studios as Wolverine for at least one more solo film alongside Reynolds.

What Could Happen in Deadpool 4?

If Deadpool 4 were to feature Wolverine for a second time in the MCU, many expect to see him and Wade Wilson take their place in the Sacred Timeline following the events of 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Rumors have hinted that Earth-10005 (where the pair currently reside) will be the victim of an Incursion, leaving them without a home after a possible collision with Earth-616.

With six MCU movies already confirmed for Phase 6 (including Secret Wars), this new film likely would not be a Multiverse Saga release. Deadpool & Wolverine already helped open the Multiversal gates for the MCU but moving forward, anything could be on the table for them from a story perspective.

While Deadpool is already confirmed to return to the MCU in the immediate future, Wolverine's future is a little more murky. No official reports have hinted at where Hugh Jackman could reprise his character again, although the expectation right now is that it would not happen until 2027's Secret Wars.

However the details work out, Marvel is clearly happy with what both characters have brought to the franchise in such short order.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now streaming on Disney+. As of writing, Deadpool 4 is not confirmed for development or release yet.