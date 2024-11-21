Ryan Reynolds Is Already Filming His Next MCU Deadpool Appearance (Photos)

Ryan Reynolds recently jumped back in front of the camera to reprise his role as Deadpool for a new appearance in the MCU.

While Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine turned into one of 2024’s biggest hits financially and critically, his future under the MCU umbrella is still unclear. The one clear part is that Reynolds is far from done playing the character as the MCU continues to expand around him.

Wade Wilson is expected to make appearances all across the Marvel landscape, showing his fourth-wall-breaking skills in Disney attractions and new animated projects before returning to the MCU. However, according to a recent social media blast, his MCU comeback may not be as far off as some think.

Ryan Reynolds Films Next Deadpool Appearance in the MCU

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds shared a video to his Instagram Stories confirming that he will don the red suit again for a new, undisclosed MCU project.

As Rufus Wainwright's "Oh What a World" plays over the video, Reynolds is seen wearing his new costume from the MCU's first Deadpool movie and talking to the camera. However, without sound, fans cannot hear what he is saying.

Instagram

He then moves the camera to show what appears to be a sleigh on a rooftop, which boasts a dark red color base that fades into white at the bottom.

Instagram

The full video can be seen below, courtesy of X (formerly Twitter) user @cosmic_marvel:

In October, Reynolds also shared a still photo of him and Blind Al star Leslie Uggams from a Christmas themed set to his Instagram Stories.

It appears to be Blind Al's apartment filled with Christmas decor, including a statue of Santa Claus, and fans can also see Deadpool 3's NSFW Wolverine popcorn bucket on the table in the background.

Instagram

Important to note is that Marvel Studios has not confirmed any upcoming projects featuring Reynolds as Deadpool in live-action. As of writing, this new entry is a complete secret.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!