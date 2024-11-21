Ryan Reynolds Is Already Filming His Next MCU Deadpool Appearance (Photos)

Only months after Deadpool & Wolverine's release, Ryan Reynolds is filming new Deadpool material for the MCU

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool, Marvel Studios logo

Ryan Reynolds recently jumped back in front of the camera to reprise his role as Deadpool for a new appearance in the MCU.

While Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine turned into one of 2024’s biggest hits financially and critically, his future under the MCU umbrella is still unclear. The one clear part is that Reynolds is far from done playing the character as the MCU continues to expand around him.

Wade Wilson is expected to make appearances all across the Marvel landscape, showing his fourth-wall-breaking skills in Disney attractions and new animated projects before returning to the MCU. However, according to a recent social media blast, his MCU comeback may not be as far off as some think.

Ryan Reynolds Films Next Deadpool Appearance in the MCU

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds shared a video to his Instagram Stories confirming that he will don the red suit again for a new, undisclosed MCU project.

As Rufus Wainwright's "Oh What a World" plays over the video, Reynolds is seen wearing his new costume from the MCU's first Deadpool movie and talking to the camera. However, without sound, fans cannot hear what he is saying.

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool suit from Instagram video
Instagram

He then moves the camera to show what appears to be a sleigh on a rooftop, which boasts a dark red color base that fades into white at the bottom.

sleigh and chimney in video from Ryan Reynolds' Instagram page
Instagram

The full video can be seen below, courtesy of X (formerly Twitter) user @cosmic_marvel:

In October, Reynolds also shared a still photo of him and Blind Al star Leslie Uggams from a Christmas themed set to his Instagram Stories.

It appears to be Blind Al's apartment filled with Christmas decor, including a statue of Santa Claus, and fans can also see Deadpool 3's NSFW Wolverine popcorn bucket on the table in the background.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al in Blind Al's apartment with Christmas decorations
Instagram

Important to note is that Marvel Studios has not confirmed any upcoming projects featuring Reynolds as Deadpool in live-action. As of writing, this new entry is a complete secret.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

- Related Articles:
- About The Author: Richard Nebens
Richard Nebens joined The Direct in March 2020, now serving as the site's Senior Writer and also working as an assistant editor and content creator. He started his journalism career as a hobby in 2019 and is passionate about sharing news and stories from the entertainment industry, especially comic book movies, comedy, and sci-fi. Richard looks to expand his knowledge about movies and TV every day, and he is eager to stay locked into the latest releases and breaking news at every opportunity.

LATEST NEWS

TRENDING