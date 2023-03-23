Hugh Jackman’s Stuntman Teases Deadpool vs. Wolverine Battle in the MCU

As Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds prepare to officially enter the MCU in Deadpool 3, Jackman's stunt double teased an epic rivalry between the two leading heroes.

Jackman and Reynolds have both been hard at work getting into shape for their biggest team-up effort yet, which will see their iconic X-Men starring in the MCU's first-ever Deadpool movie after Disney's merger with 20th Century Fox.

While early plot details have hinted at something of a "fish-out-of-water" story for Wade Wilson, Jackman's Wolverine will be a vital piece of the adventure as the veteran takes on his first appearance in a superhero movie since 2017's Logan.

Jackman is even reportedly playing, as he described it, a "dual role" in the MCU's final movie of 2024, although the big highlight will be seeing him reunite with Reynolds to form a duo that fans have wanted in the MCU for a long time.

Deadpool vs. Wolverine Battle Teased for Deadpool 3

Daniel Stevens, who is serving as Hugh Jackman's stunt double on Deadpool 3, shared a new reel on Instagram with a picture of himself from the gym.

Stevens posted an image of himself in a tank top showing off his biceps and arms, captioning the photo with a message to Ryan Reynolds that noted he's "preparing for [Reynolds'] beating," teasing a face-off between Jackman's Logan and the Merc with a Mouth:

"Thanks for everything you’ve done for my career Ryan Reynolds but now I’m preparing for your beating. #TeamWolverine #wolverine10 #Deadpool3 @deadpoolmovie #stuntman #stuntdouble #dadbod"

Stevens also included the classic theme music from X-Men: The Animated Series, which was heard a couple of times in the MCU in 2022 during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel.

In a January interview with People Magazine, Jackman himself commented on the rivalry between Wolverine and Deadpool, calling this dynamic something that he's "never done before" while teasing that it's "gonna be fun" to tackle:

"When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic-book rivals, there’s also a dynamic that I’ve never really got to do before as Wolverine. I just thought, 'This is gonna be fun. Something I’ve never done before. I can’t wait.'"

How Will Deadpool & Wolverine's Fight Scene Play Out?

Seeing this rivalry go as deep as Hugh Jackman's stunt double is no surprise considering the back-and-forth comments that Jackman has had with Ryan Reynolds ever since they were confirmed to make Deadpool 3 together.

It's a rivalry that has fans anxious about what the MCU will do with the Merc with a Mouth, with both actors already playing into it by taking shots at one another fairly regularly.

It seems as though this fiery banter will translate into quite the fight scene if Stevens' promise is to be believed. With Wade Wilson's healing factor leaving him some room to take a "beating," there's a good chance that Logan won't hold back when the two finally cross blades. Whether Wolverine and Deadpool will battle it out more than once is still up in the air though.

Now, the big question is how hard Reynolds and Jackman will dive into this relationship between Deadpool and Wolverine, especially with them being the first MCU mutants to play leading roles in the already-successful franchise.

Deadpool 3 is set to arrive in theaters on November 8, 2024.