Ryan Reynolds Looks Jacked In New Deadpool 3 Training Photos

Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work preparing for his Marvel comeback in Deadpool 3, and a new photo shed some light on how jacked the MCU actor really is.

Deadpool 3 has yet to begin filming, but the anticipation for the threequel is high due to the exciting comments and preparation of Reynolds and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman in interviews and on social media.

Reynolds has been at the forefront of providing fans with an update about his Deadpool training, sharing images of him alongside fitness trainer Don Saladino last August 2022.

Meanwhile, Jackman started his training in September, sharing an image of himself lathered in sweat with a caption saying, "work in progress."

Now, it's Reynolds' turn to drum up hype for Deadpool 3.

Per his latest Instagram story, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds shared a new image of his Deadpool 3 training, showing the actor's muscular build ahead of the threequel:

Alongside the image, Reynolds also shared the following caption, noting that he's "training to spend several months" with his co-star Hugh Jackman:

“I’m not training for Deadpool. I’m training to spend several months with Hugh Jackman — who’s not nearly as nice as everyone thinks.”

When Will Ryan Reynolds' Training End?

It is unknown if Ryan Reynolds is at the tail-end of his training for Deadpool 3, but his latest update could act as a funny dig to Marvel co-star Hugh Jackman that he's making incredible progress.

The online banter between the pair has been successful in promoting Deadpool 3, and it's safe to assume that the ball is now in Jackman's court when responding to Reynolds' hilarious caption.

Reynolds previously said that filming for Deadpool 3 "should start, hopefully sometime just before summer" of this year, indicating that his training is not at the end of the line just yet.

This could hint that more behind-the-scenes shenanigans involving him and Jackman might be in the cards, boosting the hype for the MCU threequel.

Deadpool 3 is set to premiere in theaters on November 8, 2024.