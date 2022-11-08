Deadpool 3 Gets Promising MCU Filming Update from Ryan Reynolds

In a recent interview, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds teased fans with an update on the production of Deadpool 3.

The upcoming threequel marks the hero's first outing in the MCU, doing so this time around with the help of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, as he returns to the role "one more time."

Deadpool 3 has been in the works for quite some time, with Reynolds and his team working on the project noting that they have been "plugging away" at it as far back as November 2021. Alongside Jackman's return, a release date for the film was also revealed, as it is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

But how far exactly is Deadpool 3 down the production pipeline? Well, Ryan Reynolds has offered up some info on that very subject.

Marvel

In an interview on The Jess Cagle Show, Deadpool 3 star and producer Ryan Reynolds pulled the curtain back on where the upcoming threequel sits on the production timeline.

The actor said that "Production should start, hopefully sometime just before summer," with shooting being "the short, easier part." It's after shooting that the team goes into "the lead-up, the prep, [and] the [continued] writing" in the editing process:

"Production should start, hopefully some time just before summer. But the shooting is the short, easier part. Then it's the lead-up, the prep, the writing. The shootings quick, then you have the edit process. That's where the movie gets really made is the edit room."

Reynolds told Cagle that right now the team is "up to our necks right now in prep and still writing." The Deadpool star did note though that "the writing process on Deadpool movies doesn't really end" though:

"Yeah, well like I don't take it for granted. I get to work with not one, but two of my closest friends in Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman on that movie. And we are, quite literally, up to our necks right now in prep and still writing. I mean the writing process on 'Deadpool' movies doesn't really end until they take the movie away from us. Literally, like they have to snatch the microphone out of my hand in the edit room."

The super-powered actor anticipates production on the project, saying "it's gonna be a blast." He remarked that he will be doing "just this one movie" for "the next two years," so it's a good thing he is enjoying himself:

"It's gonna be a blast. I mean we are so excited. We pitched the story to Hugh several days after he officially finally signed on, and we're thrilled. I mean, I cannot wait to unleash that movie. But it is a long road. I will only be doing 'Deadpool' for the next two years. So, that's it. Just this one movie, yeah."

Deadpool 3 is not the Priority

After saying he was taking a step back from acting for a little while, Ryan Reynolds is back, and he is focusing all his energy on Deadpool 3. The threequel has quickly become one of the most anticipated Marvel Studios, as fans are itching to see the "fish-out-of-water" story that has been teased for this MCU debut.

And with the R-rated epic getting in front of the camera just before next summer, that puts it perfectly on track for the Fall 2024 release date. As Reynolds noted, shooting is really only the beginning for this film, as so much of the improv and sight gags come in the editing process.

So, if shooting goes well and Reynolds, Jackman, and the rest of the Deadpool 3 team can get this film shot and ready for the editing room by the end of next summer, that gives them a whole year to fiddle around and perfect.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters worldwide on September 6, 2024.