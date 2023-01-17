Ryan Reynolds Comments on Deadpool 3's Updated Costume With Funny Post

Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds gave an amusing update on his Marvel hero's costume.

The third film in the Deadpool trilogy has yet to be given an official name, but that hasn't stopped the excitement. Hugh Jackman broke the internet when it was confirmed that he would return as Wolverine "one last time" in the upcoming threequel.

Months before production begins, Reynolds has already been inundated with questions. The star even addressed whether a Morbius quip will be worked into the final cut.

Now, Reynolds' offered a comedic update on Wade's appearance ahead of the upcoming threequel.

Ryan Reynolds shared a new picture on his Instagram story, commenting on a creative Deadpool sighting he found with an amusing Deadpool 3 update.

Ryan Reynolds

The star remarked that he doesn't know "if [they're] updating the Deadpool suit yet" and that fans can "ask [him]" instead of making a convoluted point via "exceptional balloon art:”

I don’t know if we’re updating the Deadpool suit yet. You can just ask me. There’s no need to make your point via exceptional balloon art.

Fans will know there is more beneath the surface, as this joke comes after several teases regarding Deadpool’s threequel aesthetics.

At the end of Deadpool 2, the Merc with a Mouth is seen wearing a gray X-Force Deadpool suit. However, this costume has been seen more recently.

Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool was a massive omission from D23, much to fans’ disappointment, but the star quickly apologized with a YouTube video update. In it, the actor sports the iconic X-Force attire.

The hilarious video came after much speculation about the film and included the massive announcement that Hugh Jackman would return as Wolverine and make his MCU debut.

Since then, Reynolds assured fans that production “should start, hopefully sometime just before summer” but did warn that this is the “easier part” because “where the movie gets really made is the edit room.”

While the film has not yet begun filming, the cast and crew are “quite literally, up to [their] necks right now in prep and writing.”.

Given the actor’s previous comments, 2023 is set to be a busy time for the cast and crew.

However, they will likely be stuck in the writing phase until the November 2024 deadline, as the actor disclosed to fans that the “writing process on Deadpool movies doesn’t really end.”

Despite this, the actor feels immense gratitude for his job and is incredibly grateful that he can share the experience “with two of [his] closest friends, Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman.”

R-rated Epic Gets “Fish Out of Water” Twist

Reynolds has bounced back after his acting break, and all engines are on max as work on Deadpool 3 gets underway.

So far, fans have been told that the R-rated film will center on a “fish out of water story” as the Merc crosses over into the MCU.

Reynolds discussed Deadpool’s chaotic nature and how fun it will be to bring the character “into a very sane world.”

The possibilities will be endless as Wade Wilson tries to navigate the world of the MCU, and in Deadpool tradition, it is bound to come with hilarious consequences.

In an unexpected twist, Wolverine will play a “massive role” in the third installment, and the Deadpool torch-bearer has promised that the clawed mutant will feel authentic.

Fans have worried about how the integrity of Logan will be preserved, but it has now surfaced that Deadpool 3 will take place before the events of Logan.

Anticipation is still high despite these anxieties. The film has become one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel projects, even though it won't be released for over a year.

Should production go smoothly, Deadpool 3 will release in cinemas worldwide on November 8, 2024.