Deadpool 3 Writer Teases MCU Mockery In Ryan Reynolds Sequel

As synonymous as Robert Downey Jr. is to Iron Man, so is Ryan Reynolds to Deadpool. The star was not only born for the role, it was his baby. The character has been very personal for him, and Reynolds has been there every step of the way—all the way since X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Now, the Merc with a Mouth will be making a massive new change: joining the MCU in a third Deadpool film.

Recently, the writers teased how the upcoming Reynolds film was "a wonderful opportunity for fish-out-of-water," and how it was "going to be really fun." Besides that, the plot of the movie is entirely known. Though, at the very least, they'll have plenty of new toys to play with.

Now, both of the creative minds behind crafting Deadpool's new tale have talked a little bit more on record about how they're approaching MCU, and all the upcoming jokes at the expense of the world Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige created.

Poking Fun at the Whole Marvel Roster

Marvel

During an interview with The Post Credit Podcast, Deadpool 3 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick talked about how they've been brainstorming on who Ryan Reynold's

When asked if the writers had any particular MCU characters that they're looking forward to use in the upcoming film, Wernick laughed while saying, "yes," and Reese added how the duo "[has] a treasure trove of things to poke fun at now:"

“How many movies have they given us? 25? 26? 28? Something like that. We have a treasure trove of things to poke fun at now… and Deadpool’s an equal [opportunist] so everyone’s fair game.”

The interviewer then specifically asked if there were any characters the writers thought to themselves would get along with Wade Wilson particularly great, or maybe not at all. Wernick offered up another reaffirming, "yes," while Reese noted that "the answer is very often, 'yes:'"

"Look, I do think we do obviously sit in our head and imagine Deadpool having a conversation with character ‘X,’ character ‘Y,’ character ‘C,’ because right there, you just go, ‘Is that funny or isn’t it?’ And the answer is very often, ‘Yes.’"

How Will Deadpool 3 Actually Fit in the MCU?

It comes as no surprise that the writers have been brainstorming how to integrate Deadpool with the MCU, and taking advantage of all the hilarity that'll ensue because of it. After all, since they are writing Deadpool 3's script—it is quite literally their job. Hopefully, their offices "[in a] secret vault under an ocean somewhere" are fairly cozy.

There quite literally is no limit to what both Reese and Wernick can do with the character now that he's in the MCU. The only topics they'd have any trouble touching is anything Spider-Man-related. Though, given the dynamics between himself and the webhead in the comics, Marvel could probably make a few calls and organize something.

Recently, Chris Hemsworth jokingly teased how "[he] might put [himself] in Deadpool" as to continue growing his total appearances as the God of Thunder; he can't let Hugh Jackman's Wolverine keep the title.

There's definitely bound to be a joke about Chris Evans' ass somewhere in the script. At the very least, there will certainly be plenty of self-deprecating jokes regarding the character's past Fox Studios adventures and the adaptations under that studio's care. Even without the MCU, there'd be plenty of content on their own. An embarrassment of riches.

Deadpool 3 is likely to release in 2024 or later.