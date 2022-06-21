Deadpool 3: Chris Hemsworth Wants to Appear In Sequel for a Hilarious Reason

Chris Hemsworth is about to embark on his next starring appearance as the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder after already playing the role for more than a decade. He currently stands as one of the longest-tenured leading characters in the MCU after Avengers; Endgame, and now, he is about to embark on possibly his most hilarious adventure yet in Thor 4.

The MCU has been known for its use of comedy over the last 14 years, which has even applied to Thor himself thanks to his team-up movies and 2017's Thor: Ragnarok - the hero's funniest solo movie to date. This comes before another round of expected laughs in next year's threequel's for the Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man, and that's just for the characters that already exist within the MCU.

Later down the road, Ryan Reynolds is set to bring fan-favorite mercenary Wade Wilson into the MCU with Deadpool 3, taking his violent and fourth-wall-breaking antics into the Marvel Studios bubble. And as it turns out, that movie could have one MCU veteran in Hemsworth, who is already trying to line up a spot alongside the Merc with a Mouth.

Hemsworth Wants in on Deadpool 3

Marvel

During a chat with BBC 1 Radio's Ali Plumb, Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth addressed his extended tenure as Thor within the MCU.

Comparing his 11-year run to Hugh Jackman's 17 years as Wolverine in Fox's X-Men films, Hemsworth admitted that he might consider staying in the MCU as Thor to possibly beat that number. Jackman's record was previously broken by Willem Dafoe and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

Plumb: “You’ve been Thor for 11 years now. Just so you know, your rival is this Hugh Jackman guy with 16 years in the ‘Playing a superhero character for the longest time’ stakes… Would you possibly be seeing yourself still swinging Mjolnir/Stormbreaker in six years time to beat that record?” Hemsworth: “I wasn’t gonna, but now that you’ve put that in front of me, you make a good point it’s only six years. I’ve come this far… To turn back now would just be a waste so…”

The two also joked around about not letting Jackman cameo as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 to make sure that Hemsworth would actually keep Jackman from gaining the record back. This led to the Thor star suggesting that he actually play the God of Thunder in Deadpool 3 to see what happens:

Plumb: “… You’ve gotta hope that he doesn’t do a cameo in Deadpool 3, because that just…” Hemsworth: “Ahhh… then it’s… yeah, no... I don’t know. I might make some calls to make sure that doesn’t happen.” Plumb: “Yeah, that’s a good plan. I like it.” Hemsworth: “Might put myself in Deadpool instead. That would be the offering I think, you know… see if that passes. Yeah.”

Hemsworth also discussed Natalie Portman's return as Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, sharing that he didn't need to help her much with becoming a hero this time around. Besides the odd question or two about some of her stances, Hemsworth admitted that she was "fantastic" and worked incredibly hard to bring the role to life the best she could:

“I mean, she didn’t need much advice. A couple of times she asked me it was about, kind of, two months in about kind of a stance or a thing. I was honored that she’d asked and I thought, ‘Sure… you kind of do a bit of this and…’ But other than that, she had a pretty good hand on it all herself. She was fantastic and worked her butt off and came in in incredible shape and made us all have to pick up our own game.”

Could Deadpool 3 Include the God of Thunder?

Now that Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool is officially set to join the MCU, there is sure to be a laundry list of actors lining up for a potential role in his first MCU solo movie. Leslie Uggams' Blind Al is already confirmed for a return while other stars like Morena Baccarin are still waiting for news about their roles, and fans are waiting to find out which MCU regulars will finally interact with the friendly neighborhood Pool-guy.

Reynolds already had his first semi-introduction into the MCU alongside Taika Waititi's Korg while promoting 2021's Free Guy, tying him loosely to the Thor franchise in a few minutes of fun promo material.

Hemsworth's reasoning for wanting to join Deadpool 3 is certainly entertaining to hear, as he expressed an unrealized desire to one-up fellow Aussie Hugh Jackman with his tenure as Wolverine. But could Hemsworth actually bring the God of Thunder into play in a full film centered on Deadpool? It's certainly hilarious to think about.

Thinking about Wade being sliced in half by Stormbreaker or reminiscing on his moment with Korg in a fourth-wall break would surely bring the level of hilarity that the character is known for. When Deadpool 3 does progress further into production, Thor could very well be on fans' minds for a potential appearance, depending on what happens in his fourth solo film.

Thor: Love and Thunder will release in theaters on July 8. Deadpool 3 is currently in the early stages of pre-production, and its release timeframe hasn't yet been made public.