Deadpool 3 Writer Addresses Chris Hemsworth Thor Cameo Possibility

When the Fox purchase by Disney happened, there was lots of excitement. Marvel Studios would now finally have the right to use the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and many more in their films and streaming series. But there was another property that people started worrying about: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool. How would such a foul-mouthed, bloody anti-hero fit into Disney and the MCU?

Thankfully, it does seem like it’s all going to work out. It’s been promised that the franchise will retain its R-Rated roots, with there having been plenty of movement on the project—including having both writers and a director already hard at work.

With Deadpool entering the MCU, the amount of new content the Merc with a Mouth has to riff off of is insane. While it was once only the X-Men, now it’s pretty much… well… everything.

So which Avenger could the writers be looking to cross paths with Wade Wilson first? Well, thanks to a recent Netflix collaboration, the answer could be none other than Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

A Chris Hemsworth Cameo In Deadpool 3?

In an interview with Den of Geek, Deadpool 3 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick discussed their work on Ryan Reynolds' first Marvel Studios film.

When asked if the two are using elements from the previous drafts of the script, written by Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzy Molyneaux, Reese responded that “[they] have an answer… but [they’re] really not supposed to divulge any plot details.”

He continued, joking that the two of them are working in a “secret vault under an ocean somewhere.”

Both Reese and Wernick recently collaborated with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth for the Netflix film Spiderhead, so could the God of Thunder have asked for a role in Reynolds' playground?

Reese mentioned how “[that’d] be super cool,” but that “if he did, we certainly couldn’t talk about it.”

How Deadpool 3 Will Connect to the MCU

Ryan Reynolds is undoubtedly overwhelmed by all of the new toys he now has access to from Disney and Marvel Studios. But who is the most likely to be used first?

The actor will surely fight to have some reference of some sort to Spider-Man. After all, Wade Wilson and Peter Parker have a massively popular rapport, so fans would be ecstatic to see them on screen together. There are certainly an endless amount of jokes to make at Sony’s expense (Morbius comes to mind).

As for Thor, he doesn’t seem like an obvious candidate from a distance, but sometimes the unexpected ends up being the most successful.

There are bound to be some characters and topics off-limits, even with the wide-reaching influence Ryan Reynolds has. Examples of this are likely Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evan’s Captain America—the studio likely wants to keep those as sacred as possible. Maybe one day they’ll be fair game, but that’s probably a ways away.

It’s now been over four years since Deadpool 2, so fans are dying to see the character finally return. Out of all the newly recovered Fox Marvel properties, Wade Wilson’s character seems to be gaining ground when it comes to his big return—even more so than the Fantastic Four.

Hopefully, Ryan Reynolds' big entrance into the MCU is everything fans want and more.