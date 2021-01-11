Ryan Reynolds Reacts To Deadpool 3 News With Spider-Man Joke

While Marvel Studios works diligently to bring the beginning of Phase 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this week, CCO Kevin Feige and his team still have a keen eye on the franchise’s future. The MCU currently has 25 confirmed projects coming in the next three years, and plans for expansion are constantly in the works.

One franchise that hasn’t been discussed at length is the X-Men, who were acquired in the merger between Disney and Fox. However, one property that is confirmed to be in the works relating to the mutants is Deadpool 3, which Feige revealed is currently in development for a release within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After that news released, the man behind the merc gave his own reaction to this exciting news.

NEWS

In a new post on his personal Twitter account, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds offered his own hilarious reaction to the news that Deadpool 3 is in development within the MCU as a rated-R movie. In typical comedic fashion, Reynolds couldn’t help but include Deadpool’s classic partner from the comics, Spider-Man, in his response, jokingly claiming that he "showed" Marvel Studios the PG-13-rated Spider-Man movies prior to the R-rated Deadpool 3 getting greenlit:

"Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2."

Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2. #Deadpool3 https://t.co/N0IGDbpBK0 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 11, 2021

WHAT THIS MEANS

Of all the characters rumored for the MCU’s future, almost none have had more ensuing buzz than Wade W. Wilson. Ryan Reynolds became synonymous with the role after two highly successful R-rated solo movies with Fox Studios, which combined to gross over $1.5 billion at the global box office.

Deadpool has teamed up with Spider-Man on countless occasions in the comics and other media, giving Wade the chance to inappropriately put his love for Peter Parker on full display. Reynolds uses that same strategy in this new social media blast, although he doesn’t specify which versions of Spider-Man 1 and 2 he showed to the team at Marvel. Whether he wanted to be shown as Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland will likely remain an unsolved mystery.

Deadpool 3 is already in the early stages of development at Marvel Studios, with Reynolds reprising the starring role and Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin penning the script. The movie likely won’t begin filming for a couple of years, but the hype is building to see the friendly neighborhood Pool-guy join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Who knows? Maybe he'll show up in a certain third web-slinger-centric movie before his own third solo feature.