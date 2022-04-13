Deadpool Creator Teases Doctor Strange 2's Wolverine Cameo

The MCU is about to break the Multiverse wide open with the upcoming release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, bringing in characters from all across Marvel history. Rumors have pointed to dozens of potential heroes and villains coming into play - everybody from Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool to a new version of Wolverine, and that's just the start.

One major theme for the movie causing mass excitement across the fandom is the possibility that Marvel Studios will finally introduce a version of the X-Men, even if it's through Variants. Patrick Stewart's Professor Charles Xavier is practically confirmed to play a role in the Illuminati, which could kickstart the MCU's long-awaited inclusion of Mutants in the overarching narrative.

In line with this X-Men theme is a rumor that this movie will give MCU fans their first look at a new version of James Logan, even though it likely won't be Hugh Jackson's iteration from the FoX-Men saga. Now, there may be a little more fuel to that adamantium fire thanks to the man behind a mutant with some well-known connections to the hairy Canadian hero.

Rob Liefeld Teases Wolverine in Doctor Strange 2?

Marvel

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld took to Twitter to address the rumors pointing to Wolverine appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

ComicBook's Jim Viscardi shared an image of Wolverine's live-action comic-book accurate costume, teasing his reaction when it finally debuts in a movie with three "mind blown" emojis:

"One day we’ll get #Wolverine in a comics accurate costume. When it comes..."

Twitter

Liefeld quote-Tweeted Viscardi's tweet with the question "Is one day May 5???" May 5, notably, is the preview day before Doctor Strange 2's worldwide premiere.

Will Wolverine Make his MCU Debut?

While Rob Liefeld is most famous for bringing Wade Wilson to life for the first time in the 1980s, he notably hasn't been deeply involved with how Deadpool or the other X-Men have been portrayed on the big screen. However, he's too deeply tied to the new MCU characters for this statement to be taken lightly.

Even for a movie that already includes potential roles for Professor X, Ultron Drones, and three different versions of Doctor Strange, an MCU debut for Wolverine could be something that pushes anticipation over the edge. Thanks to Hugh Jackman's iconic portrayal of James Logan over 17 years, the clawed mutant is now a household name who fans want desperately to join Marvel Studios' expanding narrative.

Liefeld has spoken often about his thoughts about where the MCU is going, particularly about what the future holds for Deadpool and his X-Men companions as they join Earth's Mightiest Heroes in their Phase 4 adventures. Whether Liefeld is right is another story entirely, but his reaction alone will perk up ears regarding Wolverine's future now that Marvel Studios can use him in their upcoming movies.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will debut in theaters on May 6.