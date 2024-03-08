The credits for Deadpool & Wolverine confirm that Ryan Reynolds is the MCU's ultimate overachiever.

Set to debut on July 26, Deadpool & Wolverine is already making Marvel Studios history by integrating Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, as well as Hugh Jackman's Wolverine (and its anticipated cast of Fox-Verse characters), into the MCU.

As the threequel approaches its release, fans are learning the extent of the actor's role both on-screen and behind the camera.

Ryan Reynolds' Historic Marvel Role (No, Not That One)

Marvel

According to Marvel Studios' credits for Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds isn't only the lead of 2024's sole MCU film, but he's also credited as a writer and producer.

Granted, other actors have starred in MCU movies and Disney+ shows they've produced, including the following stars:

Ryan Reynolds, however, is the first-ever person to pen the screenplay for a Marvel Studios project he's also starring in.

While a writer's credit is an unprecedented role for an MCU actor, it's consistent with what Reynolds has done in the past as he also co-wrote Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

The same can be said for his production house, Maximum Effort Productions, which first produced Deadpool 2 and is now the first production company outside Marvel Studios to produce an MCU film.

Deadpool's Creative Impact on the MCU

For fans wary about Merc with a Mouth falling under the Marvel Studios umbrella, Ryan Reynolds pulling triple-duty for Deadpool & Wolverine has to be encouraging.

Despite being an MCU Multiversal story (including Loki's TVA and The Void), the actor having the same control and influence as previous Deadpool films confirms Deadpool 3 will reflect Reynolds' signature style.

Perhaps the question now is whether Deadpool & Wolverine can manage to be both a Ryan Reynolds and an MCU movie and whether a Marvel star in the writer's room sets a new creative precedent.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

