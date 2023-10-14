Tom Hiddleston Just Made MCU History With Special Producer Credit

Loki star Tom Hiddleston just made history with his producer role on Season 2 of the hit Disney+ series.

After more than a decade as the MCU's take on Loki, Hiddleston's Asgardian is back in the spotlight being the first Marvel Studios character to get a second season of a streaming project.

That is not where the history-making stops for Hiddleston's Multiversal adventure, with the super-powered series featuring a ground-breaking director choice for an episode of Season 2, and debuting at a brand-new day and time for the MCU.

Reviews for Loki's sophomore effort have been stellar thus far something that will surely bring a smile to the face of Hiddleston and the cast, especially with the Loki actor serving as executive producer on the show as well as its primary lead.

Tom Hiddleston Breaks New Ground for Marvel Actors

Marvel

Thanks to Tom Hiddleston's producing credit on Loki Season 2, the MCU actor made franchise history.

The Loki actor is now the first MCU star to have produced two Marvel Studios productions they also star in, having also served as a producer on Loki Season 1.

Other MCU stars have been executive producers on one MCU project they were acting, in but Hiddleston stands alone as the only person to two.

This exclusive club of MCU producers/actors includes the likes of Scarlet Johansson (Black Widow), Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight), Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder), and Samuel L. Jackson (Secret Invasion).

As for who the next of these actors will be to join Tom Hiddleston as the only multiple-time producer, is anyone's guess.

However, with the high likelihood of Moon Knight Season 2 and Thor 5, it would seem that Isaac and Hemsworth would be next in line amongst this group.

Why is Tom Hiddleston's Producer Credit Such a Big Deal?

Tom Hiddleston (along with the four other producer/actor combos in the MCU) getting the chance to serve as more than just an actor on a Marvel Studios project is monumental.

One would have thought names like Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans would have been given this sort of opportunity, but even they never got the chance.

While producer credits can mean a lot of things in Hollywood, with some producers being more vital to the creation of a project than others, it usually means one thing - equity in a particular title.

This means that these actors who have gotten the chance to take on a producer role are likely also getting financially compensated for their contributions beyond just a salary.

Given most of the MCU actors-turned-producers are legacy names who have been with the franchise since the very beginning (aside from Oscar Isaac), this is just another way for the franchise to honor those who got the series to where it is today.

New episodes of Loki Season 2 debut on Disney+ every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.