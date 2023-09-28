Loki Season 2 Celebrates Special Release Date & Time With New Video

Marvel Studios' next MCU project, Loki Season 2, will have a special release time when it arrives on Disney+.

Loki will make history for the MCU as the first live-action series to get a second season, although it will also change up the scheduling format moving forward.

Following Ahsoka’s lead, Season 2 will begin streaming during prime time on Thursday evenings instead of at midnight on Friday.

Loki Season 2 Gets Special New Release

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ X (formerly Twitter) page in Japan confirmed a special upcoming release date and time for Loki Season 2.

Along with Loki’s new release time of 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, Japan, Australia, India, and the United Kingdom will all see Season 2 at new local times.

This marks not only the first time an MCU Disney+ series has debuted on a Thursday for these regions but also the first time any will arrive at any time other than 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. PT.

Japan: 10:00 a.m. JT on October 6

Australia (East): 11:00 a.m. AET on October 6

India: 6:30 a.m. IT on October 6

United Kingdom: 2:00 a.m. BT on October 6

United States: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on October 5

The full video can be seen below:

Will New Premiere Time Help Loki Season 2 Succeed?

Loki already ranks as the most-watched Disney+ show in MCU history, earning incredible success in 2021 as Tom Hiddleston took on his first solo series as the God of Mischief.

Now, with Marvel looking to get the series in front of even more viewers by utilizing an earlier release time, Season 2 should have a good chance to earn the same level of success that Season 1 did two years ago.

The next six episodes will pick up only moments after the end of Season 1, showing exactly how much chaos is unfolding at the TVA after Sylvie took out He Who Remains in Episode 6.

And with early footage from Season 2 already teasing incredible amounts of mayhem, this show should become the talk of the Marvel fandom with Thursday nights being dedicated to the MCU’s latest entry.

Loki Season 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 6.