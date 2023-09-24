Loki Season 2 Release Date Schedule of Episodes Officially Announced

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki returns to the MCU with glorious purpose with a newly-announced schedule for his second season run.

Loki will come back for another six-episode season in early October. The MCU streaming series, whose first season became the most watched Marvel show on Disney+, will see the return of the title character alongside supporting characters like Mobius M. Mobius and Sylvie.

The Son of Odin’s newfound sense of heroism will be put to the test, however, when he goes up against the fearsome Victor Timely, played by embattled actor Jonathan Majors.

When Will Loki Season 2's Episodes Release?

Marvel

The dates on which Loki’s second season episodes will arrive on Disney+ were officially laid out. These episodes were originally slated for Friday drops, but the schedule was changed after Lucasfilm’s Ahsoka adopted a new release scheme for its installments.

Now, each new episode of Loki Season 2 will follow Ahsoka’s path and come to the streamer on Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET. The dates for each airing can be seen below:

Episode 1 - October 5

Episode 2 - October 12

Episode 3 - October 19

Episode 4 - October 26

Episode 5 - November 2

Episode 6 - November 9

It’s notable that the season finale for Loki is out just one day before Marvel Studios’ next feature film The Marvels’ theatrical debut. Loki’s season premiere also drops a mere 48 hours after Ahsoka concludes its eight-episode run.

Loki Season 2 Is on a Collision Course With The Marvels

Obviously, Loki will be the first of Marvel Studios’ series to not follow through with the formerly established release schedule. But what’s more than that, Season 2’s final episode will coincide with The Marvels’ big screen launch with just one day between their arrivals.

In fact, accounting for the film’s Thursday previews, there will indeed be some overlap between the two projects. This is good news for MCU fans, as they get a double MCU dose that weekend.

This sort of thing doesn’t often occur with Disney+ shows, but The Rise of Skywalker and a Season 1 episode of The Mandalorian did, in fact, drop on the same day back in 2019.

Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 premieres on Thursday, October 5.