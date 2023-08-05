Marvel Studios' Most Watched Disney+ Show Revealed (Report)

To date, Marvel Studios has released nine MCU series on Disney+; and now, fans know which one stands as the most-watched.

Marvel Studios' foray into the world of streaming began in 2021 with WandaVision, the MCU's first Phase 4 project and the first installment of the Multiverse Saga.

While eight other shows have followed, including the MCU's first animated series, the franchise's most-viewed thus far is also on the verge of its sophomore season.

The Most Watched MCU Disney+ Show Confirmed

Marvel

On the heels of news that Loki's Season 2 trailer broke viewing records, Deadline reported that Loki Season 1 stands as Marvel Studios' most-watched series on Disney+.

For reference, Loki was the MCU's third Disney+ series and was released in 2021 between The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and What If...?

Loki's first season also holds the record for the largest U.S. premiere-day audience for any Marvel Disney+ show, as well as the number of U.S. households who streamed its first episode in the days following its debut.

While What If...? Season 2 is reportedly in development, the Tom Hiddleston-led series is also the MCU's first to receive and release a sophomore season.

Two Glorious Questions About Loki's Disney+ Success

It looks like Loki was right after all - he truly was destined to rule.

Since Marvel Studios has dropped six MCU Disney+ series since Loki Season 1, as well as two Special Presentations, the fact the God of Mischief still reigns in the ratings game is impressive.

However, it's worth noting that, unlike network television, ratings and statistics for streaming series are much harder to come by; and even though Loki wears the numbers crown, the picture is incomplete.

For instance, while Loki Season 1's premiere viewership is a likely reflection of the entire series, Disney has never released numbers for the show's full duration, or any show for that matter.

This is important because there's typically a viewership dropoff between the first episode of a Disney+ show and its finale.

Whether this practice changes in the future remains to be seen, but the other question is whether recent MCU events will hinder the series' ability to live up to its past success.

In addition to the uncertainty surrounding Jonathan Majors, who's confirmed to be reprising his role in Season 2, the MCU's reputation isn't what it was back in 2021.

One of the franchise's latest missteps was Secret Invasion on Disney+ which failed to generate much interest and angered the audience it had.

While Loki is clearly Marvel Studios' biggest Disney+ success, and its trailer numbers prove audience investment, it will still be fascinating to see if recent events will have an impact come October, and if Disney will even let fans know if it does.

Loki Season 2 premieres Friday, October 6 on Disney+.