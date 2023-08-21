Marvel Studios Announces First-Ever Blu-ray Releases for MCU Shows

For the first time ever, certain MCU Disney+ series will be released on Blu-ray.

Despite the connectivity between Marvel Studios movies and its Disney+ shows, the latter has never received a physical media release.

However, not all of the streamer's MCU series or Special Presentations are coming to Blu-ray. Of the eleven projects Marvel Studios released on Disney+, only two are currently tapped for a home release.

Marvel Reveals Blu-ray Releases for MCU Disney+ Shows

Marvel announced that WandaVision and Loki Season 1 will be receiving Blu-rays.

While Netflix and Marvel Television shows, such as Daredevil and Jessica Jones, have been available on Blu-ray, this is a first for Marvel Studios-produced Disney+ series.

According to the release, both of these 2021 MCU shows will be available on Collector's Edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray, along with Steelbook packaging, concept art, and new bonus features.

While both shows will be available for pre-order on Monday, August 28, Loki Season 1 is set to be released on September 26, 2023, nearly a week prior to Loki's Season 2 debut.

Marvel Studios

WandaVision will follow with a November 28, 2023 release.

Marvel Studios

The following are details about Loki's Season 1 bonus features:

Designing the TVA – Step into the incredible set of Loki Season 1 with Production Designer, Kasra Farahani, and Tom Hiddleston while getting a sneak peek into Season 2.

– Step into the incredible set of Season 1 with Production Designer, Kasra Farahani, and Tom Hiddleston while getting a sneak peek into Season 2. The Official TVA Orientation Video – Miss Minutes explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video.

– Miss Minutes explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video. Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 1.

– Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Season 1. Deleted Scene: Loki’s Coronation – Mobius reviews some moments from Loki’s timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki’s coronation.

– Mobius reviews some moments from Loki’s timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki’s coronation. Deleted Scene: The Standoff – Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff.

– Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff. Assembled: The Making of Loki – Loki explores the series centering on the MCU’s chief mischief maker.

Why Loki & WandaVision Warrant Home Releases

Of all the MCU Disney+ shows thus far, WandaVision and Loki receiving Blu-rays makes the most sense.

Not only did Loki Season 1 seemingly launch Marvel Studios' Multiverse, but it currently stands as the most-watched series on Disney+ and the first to receive a second season.

Kickstarting both Phase 4 and Marvel Studios' entry into streaming shows, WandaVision was also a smash hit as well as a cultural phenomenon during its early 2021 run.

As further evidence of its success, the series is slated for its own second-season semi-spin-off with Agatha: Coven of Chaos starring Agatha's Kathryn Hahn.

Whether Disney and Marvel intend to release more recent MCU shows or Special Presentations is unknown but likely hinges on Loki and WandaVision's Blu-ray sales.

All episodes of WandaVision and Loki Season 1 are available to stream on Disney+; Loki Season 2 premieres October 6 on Disney+.