WandaVision Gets Season 2 Announcement from Marvel Star

An MCU star provided a surprising announcement on where Marvel Studios stands with Season 2 of WandaVision on Disney+.

While Marvel already renewed a couple of its Disney+ shows for second seasons, including Tom Hiddleston's Loki, WandaVision was never guaranteed to continue past its first batch of episodes.

This isn't for lack of enthusiasm from its actors, as Elizabeth Olsen and other stars have expressed hope to return for a Season 2, although it's been confirmed that at least one character from the show will be back in the spotlight soon.

Will WandaVision continue with a Season 2? Well, kind of, according to Debra Jo Rupp.

Speaking with Berkshire Magazine, Rupp indicated that Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, will act as a second season of WandaVision.

While discussing her work on Netflix's That '90s Show, Rupp specifically called the new MCU series "the second season of Wandavision for Marvel," comparing it to American Horror Story with every season being "a whole new kind of a thing:"

"It’s the second season of 'Wandavision' for Marvel. It’s very much like 'American Horror Story,' where each season is a whole new kind of a thing. I was shocked when they called me, because I really thought that would be it, and I was fine with that. But when they called, I got so excited because it’s a character I never get to play. She’s gonna be great fun."

When asked about what she's most excited about, she remained fairly tight-lipped while noting that she's "terrified of these people" at Marvel. She confirmed that she's playing the same Mrs. Hart that she did in WandaVision, while also revealing that she's "packing...to go to Atlanta" for the next few weeks to film more material for Coven of Chaos:

"I cannot tell you. I am terrified of these people. They are the most secretive people on the face of the Earth. You are forbidden to talk about anything. I’m afraid they would come arrest me. This I can tell you: I am basically the same person that I was in 'Wandavision,' Mrs. Hart, but in a different kind of a thing. We’ve shot in LA, and I’m packing now as we speak, to go to Atlanta for two months to continue shooting."

This also lines up with comments made by Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab in March 2022, expressing how crazy it was to see shows like WandaVision not renewed for a second season even with its success:

"It’s like a crazy world. Even with the successful shows, like 'WandaVision,' they’re not doing season two. She jumped into a film, maybe she’s going to come back or not. I don’t know. And that’s exciting."

Will WandaVision Season Trend Continue After Agatha?

Hearing Rupp explain that Agatha: Coven of Chaos will serve as a second season of WandaVision isn't too surprising, although it does put into question if and how the series will continue in further seasons.

It's already been heavily indicated that WandaVision would heavily influence everything coming in its spin-off series, especially with more than half a dozen actors reprising their roles for Agatha.

It will even match its predecessor in episode count, with Coven of Chaos reportedly bringing a nine-episode adventure the same way WandaVision did when it kicked off the entire Phase 4 slate in January 2021.

And with the plot confirmed to tie directly into the events that WandaVision laid out, the two stories are sure to be as intricately linked as any two MCU projects out there.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently filming, although it doesn't have a confirmed release date yet.