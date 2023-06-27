Will WandaVision Season 2 Release In the Form of Marvel's New Spin-Off Show?

With WandaVision spin-off series Agatha: Coven of Chaos on the horizon, the question remains if the Disney+ series will serve as a rightful Season 2 for the MCU's first streaming series.

When Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn burst onto the Westview scene as opposing witches in January 2021's WandaVision, no one could have predicted the success the series received.

Olsen, Hahn, Paul Bettany, and more brought their A-game and earned their dues, winning Emmys and other accolades alike. Particularly, Hahn was greenlit for her own starring show, though that news came with a slur of questions.

Is Agatha: Coven of Chaos a Season 2 of WandaVision? Will Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles? Will their children, Billy and Tommy, return and become their own MCU heroes? Or will Coven of Chaos serve as a separate story? Here's what's out there so far to help answer all this and more.

Agatha Harkness Spin-Off or WandaVision Season 2?

Marvel

Luckily, a few Marvel Studios folks spoke on this most prominent question already.

In June 2021, shortly after WandaVision finished its run, Elizabeth Olsen herself repeatedly said "no" to a Season 2, reiterating it was "definitely a limited series."

Fast-forward to March 2022, a year after WandaVision's victory lap, and Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab blatantly said "they’re [Marvel] not doing season two" regarding Olsen's starring show.

But while Coven of Chaos will, in fact, not serve as a true second season to WandaVision, it will most definitely draw from it in several ways.

How Coven of Chaos Still Ties to Disney+'s WandaVision

Marvel

Plenty of newsworthy tidbits are already floating about regarding Coven of Chaos' ties to WandaVision.

For starters, WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer is the head writer and, again, creator of Coven of Chaos. And because of this, at least nine members of the Westview gang are hopping over with her. This includes Emma Caulfield Ford's Dottie/Sarah, Debra Jo Rupp's Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis, and David Lengel's Phil Jones, among others.

And these original Westview residents, along with Agatha herself, will visit the town once again. In some unknown capacity, Westview will serve as the backdrop for the witch's solo series, evident by photos that showed the town's police van.

Back to the world behind the camera, other WandaVision writers such as Peter Cameron ("On a Very Special Episode" and "All-New Halloween Spooktacular"), Cameron Squires ("Breaking the Fourth Wall"), and Laura Donney ("Previously On") are also re-joining Schaeffer at the writer's table.

In short, most of the gang both behind and in front of the camera is coming back to hopefully bring some WandaVision-esque magic to screens globally.

Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Is on Her Own

Marvel

Despite WandaVision being the catalyst for Hahn's solo series, Coven of Chaos will be its own show.

Hahn's character, quite literally, was left in the middle of the street with her identity stripped from her thanks to the Scarlet Witch. Wanda and Vision are gone, their kids (supposedly) are gone, and any trace of power Agatha had over Westview is gone.

While audiences don't know just how Agatha will get her groove back, once she does, one can only assume she has two things on her mind: power and revenge.

After coming close to stealing the Scarlet Witch's powers, Agatha will likely be hungrier than ever for it, doing anything to get just a taste of it back.

All that being said, is a run-in with Olsen's Wanda Maximoff in the cards? While most would be ecstatic to see the Scarlet Witch on the small screen again, it'd be wise not to count on it. Sure, Olsen herself potentially teased it, but she has other places to be. It's more likely that the Scarlet Witch will pop in the yet-to-be-confirmed Vision Quest series on Disney+, a more homey spot for her.

More likely than not, Vision Quest could act more so as a Season 2 of WandaVision, with the focus once again being on Westview's infamous TV couple. Don't expect this reunion for a couple more years, though.

That being said, Agatha may very well be on her own in Coven of Chaos, but if WandaVision proved anything, it's that Hahn's presence is commanding; and she has plenty of material to go off of.

Kathyrn Hahn's Solo Series Will Expand on MCU's WandaVision

Marvel

Despite being its own series through and through, Coven of Chaos will likely answer and address a few points from WandaVision.

In comes Mephisto, possibly the biggest mystery/controversy to have been birthed from WandaVision. Coven of Chaos has a tall order in finally addressing it, but doing so it likely shall. There was little to no denying the subtle hints, all the way down to a literal fly on the wall.

Maybe it will finally be unveiled that Mephisto was somehow pulling the strings all along, or he may show up in the aftermath of Harkness' fallout and the emergence of the Scarlet Witch's power. Either way, fans are famished for him.

This isn't to mention other hints at Agatha's past that WandaVision dropped, such as the Salem Witch Trials and the introduction of Nicholas Scratch aka Señor Scratchy, Agatha's rabbit who, in Marvel Comics history, is actually her human son.

Whether exploring the full extent of Agatha's role in the Salem Witch Trials or coming face-to-face with her lineage, Coven of Chaos could be another near-perfect example of Marvel Studios placing subtle hints that eventually blossom into full-fledged plotlines.

WandaVision Meant To be A One-&-Done

Marvel

At the end of the day, WandaVision was originally ideated, crafted, and produced as a limited series. And it seems as though that's the way it will remain.

However, that never limited its outreach potential to the wider MCU, hence giving way to the untapped potential of Coven of Chaos.

It's entirely possible that the Agatha Harkness-led series could run for more than one season or produce yet another spin-off show, perhaps based on Billy, Tommy, and the eventual Young Avengers.

All this to say, over two years later, WandaVision is still inherently shaping the MCU with Coven of Chaos gearing up for its debut.

All episodes of WandaVision are streaming now on Disney+, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos is predicted to premiere in Winter 2023/2024.