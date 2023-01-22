New Photo Spoils WandaVision's Agatha Spin-off Show Plot Point

New set photos from Agatha: Coven of Chaos - featuring Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke - have spoiled a crime scene plot in the WandaVision spin-off.

Following the unprecedented popularity and discourse that surrounded WandaVision, the tale of Westview will soon continue in Agatha: Coven of Chaos - a nine-episode dark comedy starring Kathryn Hahn's magical villain.

With Agatha Harkness now trapped as Westview's nosy neighbor Agnes thanks to a spell from Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, many have been wondering what the surprising spin-off will ultimately entail.

As is the case with most of the MCU's upcoming projects, Agatha's story and how it connects to WandaVision continues to be shrouded in mystery, even with production now underway in Atlanta. But now, new set photos may have spoiled some of what's to come from Hahn's Disney+ solo debut.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos To Feature Crime Scene Plot

Atlanta Filming has shared new set photos from the ongoing production Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Instagram, one of which features a van marked as "Westview Police Crime Scene Unit."

Just days ago, Joe Locke shared a picture of a cast chair labeled "Agnes of Westview" in the style of HBO's Mare of Easttown logo. The reveal of Agatha's crime scene plot seems to explain this branding as the 2021 HBO original was a crime drama starring Kate Winslet.

Further set photos posted by Atlanta Filming once again showcased Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness wearing casual clothing with Joe Locke's mystery character - who might actually be a new Young Avenger.

Another shot offers a rather similar look at the Westview Mall scene in which Hahn and Locke are joined by what is reportedly Ali Ahn's unknown newcomer.

Is Agatha's WandaVision Spin-Off Secretly A Crime Drama?

Between a classic horror, magical sitcom, and legal comedy, Marvel Studios has explored plenty of experimental genres throughout Phase 4. With Agatha: Coven of Chaos being the successor to WandaVision, it's only right that Kathryn Hahn's MCU solo outing would be just as wild and whacky.

The series was described as a dark comedy right from its announcement, and now it seems to be throwing in some crime drama elements. Perhaps Agatha Harkness could end up taking on a detective role to investigate a case - one which the Westview Police have been struggling with due to its magical nature.

Mare of Easttown starred Kate Winslet as a local hero and police detective who finds herself investigating the murder of a teenage mother amidst a sea of personal troubles. Marvel Studios is clearly indicating this HBO original has some link to Coven of Chaos, but the question is just which parts.

Well perhaps Agatha will similarly find herself investigating a death, maybe even that of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2. And it would make sense for Harkness to be seen as a local hero after opposing Wanda Maximoff - who held all of Westview hostage to live out her fantasy life.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos was last officially listed to premiere on Disney+ in Winter 2023/24 - although the latest update seems to put that date into doubt.