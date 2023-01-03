3 WandaVision Characters Confirmed to Return for Upcoming MCU Show

A trio of stars from WandaVision are all set for comebacks in the Disney+ MCU spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Kathryn Hahn was confirmed to reprise her role as the nosy neighbor turned powerful witch, Agatha Harkness, in her own solo series following her run as the main villain of WandaVision in 2021. The series will follow up on her adventures after being trapped in the town of Westview in Episode 9, and Hahn is set to bring an incredible cast of characters into the MCU to tell that new story.

Thus far, there are close to a dozen actors expected to appear in the series as Marvel starts filming for this highly-anticipated Disney+ spin-off. This includes a number of high-profile new players making their MCU debuts including The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza, comedy icon Eric André, and Heartstopper's Joe Locke.

And now, on top of those new faces, a couple of important returning faces from WandaVision have also been called back for another round of Marvel mayhem.

WandaVision Stars Confirmed for Agatha Spin-Off

Marvel

Deadline confirmed that Debra Jo Rupp will return to the MCU in Agatha: Coven of Chaos after first debuting in a supporting role in WandaVision.

Rupp will presumably reprise her role as as Mrs. Hart, marking the third WandaVision character set to appear in Agatha after titular star Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness and supporting actress Emma Caulfield Ford's Dottie.

