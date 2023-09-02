Loki Season 2 Gets Release Update Amid Delay Concerns

MCU fans now know whether Marvel Studios pruned Loki Season 2's release date amidst its new batch of delays.

Scheduled to debut on Friday, October 6, Loki Season 2 is the MCU's first Season 2 for Disney+ as it looks to further the franchise's ongoing Multiversal narrative.

However, it seems that timelines are just as much a problem for Marvel Studios as they are for Loki and Mobius.

Thanks to Disney's own restructuring and ongoing industry strikes, it's safe to say that Marvel Studios' calendar is no longer a sacred timeline.

Did Marvel Studios Delay Loki Season 2?

Marvel

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Loki Season 2 is keeping its October 6 premiere and is now "the only show" from Marvel Studios streaming this fall:

"'Loki' season two will be the only show to hit this fall, debuting on Disney+ on Oct. 6."

Originally, Marvel Studios announced a Fall 2023 debut for Echo and X-Men '97; but its latest release calendar now shows the two series dropping in early 2024.

Additional changes included Agatha: Coven of Chaos receiving yet another new name, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and a new Winter 2024 release.

Meanwhile, What If...? Season 2 is now set to drop on Christmas this year despite being previously expected earlier in 2023.

The most dramatic change of all, however, appears to be the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spin-off series, Ironheart, which currently has no confirmed release date at all.

In light of these drastic shifts, as well as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike preventing Loki's cast from promoting the series, there were concerns Marvel Studios would delay the series' second season.

The fact that Loki Season 2 stars Jonathan Majors, whose MCU future is currently uncertain, only made another delay all the more likely.

Regardless, this update confirms Marvel remains committed to Loki Season 2's October debut, giving MCU fans a new narrative to discuss until What If...? in late December.

The following is a list of Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ projects and their new release dates/windows:

Loki Season 2: October 6, 2023

Season 2: October 6, 2023 Echo : January 2024 (Previously November 29, 2023)

: January 2024 (Previously November 29, 2023) X-Men '97 : Early 2024 (Fall 2023)

: Early 2024 (Fall 2023) Agatha: Darkhold Diaries : Fall 2024 (Previously Winter 2023/2024)

: Fall 2024 (Previously Winter 2023/2024) What If Season 2: Christmas 2023 (Previously Early 2023)

Could Loki Season 2 Still Be Delayed?

Since the God of Mischief's Season 2 is a mere month away and promotion is in full swing, it's probably too late for a major schedule change.

Also, while bumping X-Men '97 and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries was likely both necessary and beneficial for Marvel Studios, the same can't be said for Loki's second season.

First of all, Loki Season 2 has long been completed as it was originally slated to drop this past summer. And, with What If...? Season 2 arriving at Christmas, Loki needs to drop sooner than later to allow space for both projects.

Still, there's one way that Loki Season 2 could still be rescheduled.

Ahead of Ahsoka's Disney+ premiere, Disney+ and Lucasfilm announced the Star Wars series would drop at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) the day prior to its release day.

If Ahsoka's performance suggests this new release time is beneficial, Disney+ may do the same for Loki, having the series drop on the evening of October 5 instead of the early morning hours of October 6.

Loki Season 2 premieres Friday, October 6 on Disney+.