Marvel Studios Announces Historic Binge Release for New Disney+ Show

Marvel Studios Avengers
Posted:

Marvel Studios announced the release date for one of its upcoming Disney+ shows, confirming a type of release that's never been done before in MCU history.

Disney+ Confirms Historic MCU Show Release

Echo Disney Plus
Marvel

During a live presentation at Disney Upfront, Marvel Studios announced that all six episodes of the Disney+ series, Echo, will premiere on Disney+ on November 29.

This marks the first time that any MCU Disney+ show has ever dropped all of its episodes on the same day, diverting from the weekly release model that's been utilized for all nine Marvel Studios shows that have debuted on the streamer over the past two-and-a-half years.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!

