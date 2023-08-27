Marvel's Final 2023 Disney+ Show Gets Release Update Amid Delay Concerns (Report)

Marvel Studios' final show of the year just received a concerning release update as two other MCU series on Disney+ are set to begin streaming soon.

Amidst worries of delays from across Hollywood, the MCU will be back in action on Disney+ soon with I Am Groot Season 2 on September 6 before Loki Season 2 (October 6) and Echo (November 29) close out the year for the red brand.

2024 is then expected to continue the MCU's streaming run with shows like What If...? Season 2, X-Men '97, and Daredevil: Born Again, although specific dates are still in question due to discussions about Disney+ cutbacks for this year and next.

TV Line shared a new update on Marvel Studios' final Disney+ show of 2023, Echo, which is said to still be released before the year comes to an end.

A fan asked the outlet about rumors that Echo won't release in 2023 after speculation arose about its potential delay when the series got omitted from an official slate of upcoming Disney+ releases.

TV Line explained that the list of releases was described as "not exhaustive," noting that Echo's unprecedented binge-style release on November 29 "remains unchanged" for the time being.

Additionally, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez also noted that the news release in question "doesn't list Loki's release date" even though Tom Hiddleston's solo series was confirmed to return on October 6:

"No, calm down. The document in question also doesn’t list Loki’s release date, when we already had it announced last week. So, everyone settle down."

With Echo being the final of three Disney+ shows releasing before the end of the year, delay concerns are certainly a factor considering the state of both Marvel Studios' upcoming slate and the entertainment industry as a whole.

Rumors have been fairly consistent in noting that Echo is still on track for release by the end of the year, which continues to be the information on which cast members, crew, the studio, and fans are all operating for the time being.

Star Zach McClarnon noted that Echo's status as an MCU Disney+ show makes it "worth the wait right there," even amidst fan concerns that its binge-release strategy could spell trouble for its quality.

But with the excitement that built up for this series thanks to Daredevil and Kingpin's inclusions after the latter was brought into the spotlight in Hawkeye, the hope is that this series will have every chance to succeed with fans and critics.

For now, Echo is still set to debut on Disney+ on November 29.