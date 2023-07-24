Marvel Studios’ Final 2023 Project Gets Exciting Update from Star

Marvel Studios' final project of 2023 is "worth the wait" according to one of its stars.

The MCU has a jam-packed schedule in 2023 that started with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the first half of the year. On the small screen, Secret Invasion already started streaming on Disney+, with Loki Season 2 set to premiere this October.

Meanwhile, The Marvels is set to release in theaters in November while Echo will serve as the final MCU series of the year on Disney+.

MCU Star Hypes Up Marvel Studios’ Echo

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Zach McClarnon, who plays William Lopez in Hawkeye, talked about his role in the Echo series on Disney+.

Disney+

McClarnon first admitted that he wasn't "involved with the show as much," noting that he had a "much smaller" footprint on the series as the titular hero's father:

“I wasn’t involved with the show as much as I am with the other shows, obviously. It was much smaller, my footprint on the show… I only worked [in Atlanta] a couple of weeks and it was a wonderful experience.”

This isn't surprising, considering that his character, William Lopez, was killed by Ronin in the five-year gap between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The Marvel star continued by praising the show's "good scripts:"

“I think they got some good scripts that were written by native writers and they’ve got Sydney Freeland, who’s an amazing Navajo director on the set, at the helm.”

McClarnon then mentioned that Echo is going to be "worth the wait" and that he thinks that "people are gonna enjoy" the series:

“It’s Marvel, first. You know, that’s worth the wait right there. It was a wonderful experience, and I think people are gonna enjoy Echo. What I read and what I saw going on down there was amazing. I was very happy to be a part of it again.”

How William Lopez Fits in Disney+’s Echo

Despite being dead, William Lopez is expected to still play an important role in Echo, considering that the series will likely further explore the titular character's origin and her relationship with her father.

In fact, William is the sole reason why Maya Lopez decided to cut her ties with Kingpin, mainly because she found out that Wilson Fisk is the one who orchestrated her father's murder.

Echo could utilize flashbacks to deepen the viewer's understanding of the father-daughter dynamic between William and Maya. Other secrets that William might be hiding could also be pushed to the forefront.

Echo is the first Marvel Studios project on Disney+ that will have a binge release on the streaming service, meaning that all episodes will premiere on November 29.