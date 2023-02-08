Marvel Studios Just Confirmed Its 9th New Disney+ Show In the Works

Marvel Studios put out quite a few Disney+ series since WandaVision, and now, they've confirmed that work has begun on show number nine.

Back in June, trades surprised everyone when it was reported that a Wonder Man series was in the works. Additionally, the outlet confirmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton would be tapped to direct.

Following news of Ben Kingsley's return in the new series, Aquaman star Yahya Adbul-Mateen came aboard as the titular superhero, Simon Williams.

Despite all of this news hitting the web over the past year, Marvel themselves never confirmed anything—until now.

Marvel Studios Confirms Wonder Man's Existence

Marvel

In a new interview with Comicbook.com, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania producer Stephen Broussard confirmed the existence of the studio's ninth upcoming streaming show now in development for Disney+: Wonder Man.

Broussard assured fans the series would be "influenced by the comics" and that it "[won't] feel like anything you've quite seen in the MCU before:"

"['Wonder 'Man will] be definitely influenced by the comics. One of the things that we're excited about it is that it's going to feel very unique. It's not going to feel like anything you've quite seen in the MCU before. And the kind of stories we can tell on Disney+, which has been fun. Like streaming, serialized storytelling is a totally different muscle."

Check out all the other eight upcoming Marvel Studios series confirmed to release in the next few years:

1.) Secret Invasion

Marvel

The next show in Marvel Studios' lineup will feature Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn's Talos, and more, as the MCU loosely adapts the iconic Secret Invasion storyline from the comics.

Previous reports also revealed that Don Cheadle's War Machine would appear in the show, and its events would lead directly to the upcoming film Armor Wars.

There is currently no release date for the series, but it's expected to drop before this summer.

2.) Ironheart

Marvel

Right off the back of her introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominque Thorne's Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, is set to lead her own show later this year.

Ironheart will focus on the idea of magic vs. science and features Anthony Ramos' The Hood as the main villain.

3.) Echo

Marvel

While Alaqua Cox's Echo was supposed to arrive this coming summer, rumors indicated that a significant delay hit the project. Now it's not expected until later this year, if not early 2024.

Hopefully, the character, who was first introduced in Hawkeye, will eventually get her proper time to shine.

4.) Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Marvel

It didn't take long after WandaVision's success for Marvel Studios to find a way to feed directly off of their first Disney+ series. This desire took form in a show revolving around Kathryn Hahn's Agatha.

The series also seems pretty important for the overall MCU, with rumors indicating that the project will introduce Wiccan to the MCU, who most believe to be portrayed by Joe Locke.

Agatha is not expected to debut until early 2024 at the earliest.

5.) Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel

Daredevil: Born Again is one of the most anticipated projects on this list. Charlie Cox's Daredevil is again back for his show, and he's even brought Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin along with him.

The jaw-dropping 18-episode run will be the longest MCU series to date and might even introduce the mystical superhero White Tiger into the mix.

Born Again seems on track for its Spring 2024 debut, with filming starting in a matter of weeks.

6.) Untitled Wakanda Series

Marvel

In early 2021, Deadline reported that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was developing a Disney+ series revolving around the Kingdom of Wakanda itself.

Nothing else is known about the project.

However, given the context of recent MCU happenings, the series would likely focus on the general tension between nations as everyone tries to get themselves some Vibranium.

7.) Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Marvel

This animated show was immediately met with confusion from fans when its canonicity became unclear—a misunderstanding that continued far longer than it needed to.

The show does, in fact, explore an alternate timeline that reimagines MCU's Peter Parker if Norman Osborn were his mentor instead of Tony Stark.

Recently, there have been some troubling behind-the-scenes developments on the project, leaving many worried about the state of the final product.

8.) Marvel Zombies

Marvel

This animated series is a spinoff of the zombie episode of Marvel's What If...? series.

Marvel Zombies is confirmed to be in that same timeline and will further explore the state of the world—which will include some hard-R graphic content.

The Busy Future of Marvel Studios

While many are undoubtedly excited about the upcoming Wonder Man series, others might be pleasantly surprised that its development is going strong.

After the reception to Phase 4, Marvel Studios was rumored to be re-evaluating its upcoming slate. This included converting some Disney+ shows into Special Presentations or movies (such as what happened with Armor Wars).

But, even if all those changes are happening, it seems Marvel Studios has every intention in the world of keeping Wonder Man a show.

The Yahya Adbul-Mateen II-led series is set to start production towards the end of March this year.

While Wonder Man does not currently have an estimated release window, its start date indicates that a mid-2024 debut would be a safe bed.