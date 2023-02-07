Vincent D’Onofrio Shares ‘Glorious’ Brief Update on Disney+’s Daredevil Production

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio revealed the production status of Daredevil: Born Again coming to Disney+ in 2024.

The show's production schedule has been of particular interest since Daredevil: Born Again's season spans 18 episodes, making it the longest MCU Disney+ series to date.

With shooting expected to begin in February, fans have been curious about just when cameras begin rolling; and now, Kingpin's own Vincent D'Onofrio provided an answer.

Marvel

On Twitter, Vincent D'Onofrio revealed that Daredevil: Born Again is "in deep glorious prep" and "not quite shooting yet:"

"We arr definitely in deep glorious prep. Yet not quite shooting yet."

This is far from the first time the Hawkeye star has updated audiences about his character and what Born Again will hold.

At the Salt Lake FanX 2022, D'Onofrio hyped the upcoming series, saying, "you guys have no idea what you're in store for:"

“I will say, though… See, you guys have no idea what you’re in store for with [Daredevil:] Born Again. I know a little bit more than you guys. And all I can say is, during that next series, you’re not going to be thinking about anything but the next episode. I promise.”

And while he was careful not to reveal too much, he promised that Daredevil's Charlie Cox and himself will have "the chance to dig deeper than ever before with our character:"

“I can only say… I’m trying to have to stick to the rules, so I will only say that Charlie and I are going to be given the chance to dig deeper than ever before with our characters.”

Daredevil: Born Again Production Watch Begins

Given the anticipation of this Netflix reboot and the popularity of both Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, all eyes are likely to remain on Daredevil: Born Again's production schedule.

Since filming takes place in New York City and spans much of 2023, fans will be eager to see if on-set photos have anything to reveal.

And, given D'Onofrio's penchant for updating fans, he's likely to continue providing whatever he can either online or in interviews. However, the jury is out on just when his character will return to the MCU.

Following his role in Hawkeye, he is expected to appear in Echo for Disney+ which evidence suggests has now been delayed.

If Echo's release has been pushed to 2024, the actor will likely be appearing in two back-to-back Disney+ series.

If so, Kingpin won't just be ruling the criminal underworld of New York City but much of the Marvel conversation in 2024.

Daredevil: Born Again arrives on Disney+ in Spring 2024.