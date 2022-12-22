Disney+'s Daredevil Makes MCU History With Ambitious Filming Plan

Charlie Cox confirmed that Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again will have a historic production for the MCU when it films in New York City in 2023.

After years of clamoring from fans of the Netflix series to bring Cox's Daredevil back to the MCU, Marvel Studios is finally delivering on that wish in a big way. Following appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, the Man Without Fear will soon continue his solo adventures on Disney+.

Daredevil: Born Again will see the return of Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin for an 18-episode Disney+ outing, beating the MCU record for the longest streaming run after calls from fans for longer seasons.

And now, Born Again is set to break another MCU record.

Daredevil: Born Again Plans Historic Filming Year

Marvel

Speaking to NME, Matt Murdock actor Charlie Cox confirmed Disney's Daredevil: Born Again will have a historic filming run as its 18-episode first season will film across 11 months - the longest production in MCU history.

Cox revealed that production on his Daredevil revival will run from February to December 2023 - with filming having previously been confirmed to take place next year in New York City:

“They said to me, ‘We’re going to be shooting in 2023.’ I said, ‘Great, when?’ They said, ‘All 2023’. I start shooting in February and finish in December.”

By comparison, the average MCU production - excluding reshoots which Born Again may have on top of the planned 11 months - lasts five to six months:

She-Hulk - April 2021 to August 2021 (5 months)

- April 2021 to August 2021 (5 months) Secret Invasion - September 2021 to April 2022 (nearly 8 months)

September 2021 to April 2022 (nearly 8 months) Avengers: Infinity War - January 2017 to July 2017 (6 months)

- January 2017 to July 2017 (6 months) Avengers: Endgame - August 2017 to January 2018 (5 months)

The British actor also revealed he has not yet seen any scripts or outlines, which leaves him "fascinated to discover why they’ve chosen to do 18 [episodes]."

He added how he imagines Born Again will be something of an "old-school procedural show" that will go "really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer" and leave the superhero moments feeling that much more special:

"I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer, and get to see what his life is like. If that’s done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there’s something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero’s day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up.”

Cox later referred to the potential that he could be "busy for years" with Daredevil but added his apprehension in that regard as that will rely on Born Again "[hitting] the spot:"

“You said earlier that I could be busy for years, and I thought, ‘Yeah, maybe. Hopefully.’ But if this show next year doesn’t hit the spot, then that might be it. Then it’s back to…”

Why Daredevil's Historic Filming Plan Is Exciting

Daredevil: Born Again's plan to film for almost the entirety of 2023 - roughly twice the time of the average MCU outing - only solidifies the project's scope. Granted, that was already somewhat apparent based on its 18-episode season, but many had feared the episodes might be shorter to account for that.

Compared to other Disney+ blockbusters, this also comes in longer than Star Wars' longest production endeavor. The first season of Andor was filmed from November 2020 to August 2023, resulting in nine months of production; based on current plans, the same will be true for Season 2 - which is filming now.

With Born Again being 18 episodes as opposed to Andor's 12 chapters, one would expect this to be an even longer production. But this only solidifies that these will be full-length episodes - probably around the usual 40 to 50 minutes - and that Marvel Studios has a long story in mind for the character.

Charlie Cox was fairly adamant in this interview that he has yet to be looped in on the exact plans for Disney+'s Daredevil. However, he seems fairly certain that the series will lean rather heavily into the legal elements, while not necessarily following a case-of-the-week format, indicating a more connected run.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere in Spring 2024, exclusively on Disney+.