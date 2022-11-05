Star Wars Producer Confirms the Next Disney+ Show That Starts Filming

The Star Wars content just keeps on coming, as Lucasfilm has confirmed the next Disney+ project that'll start rolling cameras.

As Andor continues to air, one of the most-awaited shows from the franchise currently in development is the upcoming Dave Filoni-led series Ahsoka, which has been filming over in California. The show will see Rosario Dawson return as the titular character and will even see the likes of a handful of other Star Wars: Rebels characters, such as Sabine, Hera, and Ezra.

Recent signs have pointed to the highly anticipated show having finished filming as it gets closer and closer to its eventual debut on Disney+. Two other Star Wars projects remain in production: Jude Law's Skeleton Crew and the High Republic-set series Acolyte, starring Amandla Stenberg.

Now it's been revealed which addition Lucasfilm show will be joining them in front of the cameras.

The Next Upcoming Disney+ Show to Enter Production

While talking with Collider, Andor creator and Rogue One director Tony Gilroy revealed when the currently airing Disney+ show would be beginning production on Season 2.

Gilroy revealed that cameras would start rolling on the Monday before Thanksgiving, aka November 21. He elaborated, sharing how he'd be flying over to London to be there for the first shot of the season before turning right back around to go home for the holiday.

The filmmaker also divulged that Tom Bissell will be joining the show's writing staff for the upcoming season. Andor's creator noted how Bissell is a "very, very, very big Star Wars fan," something he knew he needed since the events of Season 2 will lead right into Rogue One:

“... [Tom Bissell is] really cool and really, really interesting, versatile, [and a]really good writer. But also a very, very, very big Star Wars fan, which we really wanted to make sure we had another pro because we’re going into Rogue [One].”

What You Should Expect from Andor Season 2

While Andor may not be matching the audience numbers that previous shows, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi or The Mandalorian brought in, its critical acclaim is through the roof. Many have not only called it the best Star Wars Disney+ content to date but potentially the best original material to come out of the service in general.

It's some strong endorsement, but for anyone that has watched all nine episodes of Season 1 so far, it's easy to understand why.

With Season 2 beginning production in a few short weeks, fans shouldn't expect to see anything from it in 2023. Instead, the most likely option would be 2024, potentially even around the same time Andor aired this year.

So what might Season 2 bring to the table? Well, it's already previously been revealed that the show will be split into four parts, each section spanning a new year, as the timeline quickly catches up with Rogue One.

In doing so, one could spectate that some big characters in the franchises' mythos may show up. Seeing how the series is about the Rebellion, anyone from Star Wars: Rebels could be fair game—with someone such as Hera making the most sense.

If the writers really wanted to be daring, they could also include Grand Admiral Thrawn into the mix. The fan-favorite villain makes a specialty out of snuffing out rebel activity, so Andor might have quite a dilemma to deal with.

If the new writer, Tom Bissell, is as big of a fan as Gilroy teased, then all of that could easily end up a reality.

Andor Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.