First Daredevil Disney+ Plot Details Teased by MCU Star

Daredevil: Born Again is set to bring back Charlie Cox's titular hero to the forefront alongside longtime foe Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. The upcoming Disney+ series will also make history on the streaming service due to its 18-episode run, marking the first time that an MCU show achieved such a feat.

Aside from a newly-revealed logo at D23 Expo, plot details of Daredevil: Born Again are still shrouded in secrecy, but Cox already confirmed that this "is a new beginning," with "new ideas" and won't be tied to the previous Netflix series.

Now, the Marvel star has teased what to expect in the Daredevil series on Disney+.

Charlie Cox Teases Daredevil Reboot Plot

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at D23 Expo, via Screen Rant, Daredevil actor Charlie Cox revealed his hopes about Daredevil: Born Again, saying that he wants to spend more in "Matt Murdock's world as a lawyer."

The Marvel star also shared the fact that it's "kind of mind-blowing" for the Disney+ series to have 18 episodes:

“We know there’s going to be 18 episodes, and that’s kind of mind blowing to me, so there’s even more content than we were doing before, which at the time, felt like a lot. What I hope that does is give us longer to really live in the characters and to spend more time in Matt Murdock’s world as a lawyer and still have all the cool Daredevil superhero stuff, but to really live in his world and ground the show in the day-to-day life of someone who’s a lawyer, I think could be really interesting.”

In a separate interview with Marvel Entertainment, Cox described his Marvel return as a "surreal" moment, with him even telling the writers if they can start sooner:

“It’s really been surreal. It’s been really emotional and I’m beyond excited and grateful. I met some of the writers of the show last night and I was like, ’Can we start sooner?’”

Although it's possible that the actor hasn't seen the script for Daredevil: Born Again, it's likely that his enthusiasm about wanting to get started could hint that he knows some plot details, such as the aforementioned lawyer elements.

Meanwhile, when asked by Deadline if She-Hulk: Attorney at Law would set up the events of Born Again, Cox confirmed that it won't, saying that his Disney+ series is "in its own moment:"

“I don’t think so… I don’t think so. No, no, I think [Daredevil: Born Again]’s in its own moment.”

Circling back to Cox's conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel actor revealed that he would love for Tatiana Maslany to show up as She-Hulk in his Disney+ series:

“So there’s so many people you know like… So I worked with Tatiana… in She-Hulk. She’s unbelievable and we had so much fun together. I loved working with her. It would be so cool if she could return the favor, just to return the favor. So that’d be really cool."

Cox also expressed interest in including Tom Hiddleston's Loki in the series, noting that it'd be "cool if he kind of made a little cameo:"

"Tom Hiddleston’s one of my best friends. I don’t know how our worlds would ever combine, but it’d be cool if he kind of made a little cameo somehow. Just even if he just kind of showed up with a Tesseract and then like went off again, you know?”

Why Daredevil Deserves a Fresh Start in the MCU

Despite an overwhelmingly positive response to Netflix's Daredevil, the character deserves a fresh start in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Charlie Cox's excitement about tackling Matt Murdock's lawyer gig essentially proves that he knows that his character is more than just a superhero.

So far, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's nine episodes allowed the series to feature Jennifer Walters' day-to-day life, meaning that Daredevil: Born Again's 18-episode run has that same opportunity. In addition, exploring more of Murdock's lawyer side allows the Disney+ series to unravel hidden aspects of the character while also staying true to the comics.

The extended run also allows the Disney+ series to give room for more cameos from the MCU, giving Cox a chance to work with other mainstays of the franchise. While Tom Hiddleston's Loki is clearly a long shot, other heroes such as Anthony Mackie's Captain America and even Tom Holland's Spider-Man could show up.

Moreover, it's also reasonable to assume that Cox is also heavily involved behind-the-scenes. This means that certain elements of the character from the Netflix show could still be incorporated while also adding more traits to fully develop the character within the larger MCU.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere in Spring 2024 on Disney+.