She-Hulk Actor Reveals If the Finale Sets Up Daredevil Reboot

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to feature the highly-anticipated return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil. The character's comeback has long been the subject of fan discussion, especially after Marvel Studios openly confirmed his involvement.

She-Hulk's midseason trailer revealed the first look at Matt Murdock, confirming that the character will not only appear as his superhero self but also as his legal genius. In Episode 5, Daredevil's new helmet was spotted, meaning that it's only a matter of time before the Marvel hero's appearance.

Aside from his Disney+ debut, many have theorized that his appearance in She-Hulk would at least give a hint on what to expect in Daredevil: Born Again, such as finally confirming if the events of the Netflix series are canon to the MCU.

Now, Cox has addressed this mystery in a new interview.

Will She-Hulk Set Up Daredevil: Born Again? Marvel Actor Responds

Marvel

Speaking with Deadline, Daredevil actor Charlie Cox was asked if the end of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law would set up the events of Daredevil: Born Again.

Cox responded by confirming that it will not affect the events of the Disney+ series, saying that he thinks that "it's in its own moment:"

“I don’t think so. I don’t think so. No, no, I think it’s in its own moment.”

In a separate interview with Phase Zero of Comicbook, via Murphy's Multiverse, Cox admitted that it is "overwhelming" to return as Daredevil, sharing that it feels as if they got "invited to the party we always wanted to be invited to:"

This feels like we’re just getting started here. This is all overwhelming. This feels like we got invited to the party we always wanted to be invited to. To be starting on this journey again. To have the body of work that we have behind us, but we take some of that and the experiences we’ve had and now tell more stories again…it’s like a dream come true.

Meanwhile, during Cox's conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel actor revealed that he would love for Tatiana Maslany to show up as She-Hulk in his Disney+ series:

“So there’s so many people you know like… So I worked with Tatiana… in She-Hulk. She’s unbelievable and we had so much fun together. I loved working with her. It would be so cool if she could return the favor, just to return the favor. So that’d be really cool."

Cox also revealed that he would be down to include Tom Hiddleston's Loki in the series, noting that it'd be "cool if he kind of made a little cameo:"

"Tom Hiddleston’s one of my best friends. I don’t know how our worlds would ever combine, but it’d be cool if he kind of made a little cameo somehow. Just even if he just kind of showed up with a Tesseract and then like went off again, you know?”

Why Daredevil's She-Hulk Appearance Will Benefit 'Born Again'

Charlie Cox's confirmation about She-Hulk not setting up the events of Daredevil: Born Again is a relief since it will eliminate the idea that his appearance will only cater to his Disney+ series.

Based on the footage from She-Hulk's trailers, Matt Murdock's presence appears to be what Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters will need, considering that the character is conflicted about becoming a superhero.

While Daredevil's involvement will not set up what's about to happen in Born Again, it's possible that his team-up with Walters will at least give him a brand new perspective about being a hero going in on his Disney+ series. That said, this would allow the character to evolve in surprising ways when he returns in Born Again.

While plot details for Born Again are still being kept under wraps, Cox's overwhelming reaction to returning to the role further cements his passion for Daredevil, meaning that this would effectively translate to his on-screen performance when he returns in his own Disney+ series.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 will premiere on Disney+ on Thursday, September 22.